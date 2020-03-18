Throughout the month of March those who receive deliveries from Meals on Wheels will probably see a few new faces as the organization hosts its March on Meals.
“Celebrities” ranging from Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White to Edenton Steamer’s Sam the Clam were to help deliver meals to 12-13 residences one day the month on one of the Area Agency on Aging’s 47 routes in a 10-county service area. That service area includes Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Gates, Tyrrell, Washington, Hyde, Dare, Camden and Currituck.
Those guests scheduled to deliver food in Chowan County include Tiffany Harris, Chowan Herald Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton, County Commissioner Ron Cummings, Jessica Sawyer and the Edenton Steamers Clam.
In Perquimans County, Sheriff Shelby White covered several routes. Santa — Perquimans County resident Gary Lico — served in Camden.
In Chowan County, the county Senior Center on East Church Street serves as the main hub. It is under the direction of senior center employee Margie Downing. There are three satellite offices in Tyner, Rock Hock and Hobbsville. Each of those offices has its own coordinator, who is a volunteer.
The coordinator finds and trains volunteers, said Laura Rollinson, administrative and volunteer coordinator for the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging and Senior Nutrition Program. They also make sure volunteers are scheduled every day and know their routes.
The program has been in Chowan County for over 30 years and serves 40 clients a week.
Rollinson said Chowan County’s Meals on Wheels program has 18 people on a waiting list, who live near the senior center’s service area. They hope to make two new routes and need 8-12 volunteers to do so.
They deliver every week Monday through Friday, except for one week around Christmas, in which participants receive shelf staples — canned goods. During this time, Meals on Wheels conducts an internal audit and takes inventory.
Three caterers cook the meals provided to the home-bound clients for the Area Agency on Aging. Captain Bob’s, in Hertford, serves Perquimans, Pasquotank and Chowan. Eastern 4-H center near Columbia serves Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde county. Trinity Services supplies meals to Camden, Currituck, Gates and Dare.
Each caterer puts a set amount of meals for each route in an insulated box — one side has hot food, while the other has cold items and condiments. The driver then must deliver the meals within an hour and 15 minutes of leaving their satellite site.
Due to the threat of coronavirus, Meals on Wheels of America, the national organization, has recommended that the tray used to serve the food be wiped down after every meal and that the delivery person’s hands are cleaned between every delivery.
Rollinson said she would like to get wipes and hand sanitizer for every route, but as of Thursday afternoon, was only able to secure one bottle from a local CVS. So route drivers have had to bring their own for now.
On Tuesday, Rollinson noted that staff and volunteer coordinators have been provided with additional steps to take while delivering meals to our clients.
“These steps include not volunteering if they are ill, have symptoms or have knowledge that they have been around anyone who has traveled in an area that has a current outbreak. Other measures includes the option of the volunteers leaving the meal on a table outside, ring the bell or knock on the door, step back 6 feet and wait for the client to come to the door,” she said. “Once the client has come to the door, the volunteer may leave.”
Meals will not be left unattended. Volunteers have been advised to wipe the trays down with disinfecting wipes after each stop and use hand sanitizer after every delivery, as there is not a sink to wash their hands.
Director Laura Alvarico noted that many of the program’s nutrition sites have closed or are providing takeout options. Local site managers are helping us to identify clients that might be high risk for malnutrition so they can try to make alternative arrangements for them.
“We are still providing home delivered meals to clients throughout the region,” Alvarico said in an email. “I do anticipate referrals to increase as more and more older adults are confined to their homes over the next could of weeks.”
They serve 250 meals a day with the help of 987 volunteers in 10 counties, Rollinson said, noting that she tries to do all of the routes at least once a year.
When a delivery is made, a knock is made at the door. If someone doesn’t answer, the volunteer calls the person. If that doesn’t work, the volunteer notifies the coordinator so the next-of-kin can be notified and if necessary, a wellness check is conducted.
“It’s not just a meal, “ Rollinson said. “For some families, it’s a way to make sure Mom or Dad is OK.”
To participate in Meals on Wheels, the client must be 60 years old or older, home-bound, meaning they are unable to leave their home. They must also get a doctor’s approval to receive general diet meals. Meals on Wheels follows general nutritional guidelines for seniors and aren’t formulated for those who have heart disease, diabetes or other illnesses that may restrict their diet.
To receive an application or for information, talk with Meal Coordinator Shari Harris at 252-404-7085.
Volunteers are essential to this program, particularly now. If anyone wants more information on how they can help during these difficult times, they can contact Rolinson at lrollison@accog.org or 252-404-7091.