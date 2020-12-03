The Michael Steven Higgins “Changing the World” Scholarship pays tribute to a young man who departed this world too soon.
Higgins was a 2016 graduate of Perquimans County High School and graduate of East Carolina University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Security Studies.
Higgins was serving as an intern in the N.C. State Highway Patrol’s college internship program and was tragically killed in the line of duty while riding as a passenger in a law enforcement vehicle in August in Pitt County.
Perquimans Schools Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said school officials admired Michael’s determination, resourcefulness and kindness.
“Michael always found ways to be a part of something bigger and better,” she said. “If he couldn’t find one way to do something, he’d find an alternate route – always finding the way that most benefited others.”
Foundation President A.J. Moore said that Higgins found his place in life by helping others.
“Michael touched so many people in his short 22 years of life and it is the hope that this scholarship will continue and encourage others to make this world a better place, as he did,” he said.
One of Higgins final accomplishments was working with a panel of students to revise the Emergency Operations Plan for Bertie County. This work has been acknowledged and has been named as one of the 2020 NADO Impact Awards spanning 19 states.
The project was selected due to students’ creative approach to advancing regional economic development and improved quality of life through the revisions of the Emergency Operations Plan for Bertie County.
Higgins made an impression everyone he met.
“I teach many students, so I’m sorry, but I can’t always put a name to a face. Mr. Higgins is one of the students I do remember,” said Chad Jordan, an instructor at East Carolina University. “On the first day of class for basically all my face to face classes, I normally introduce myself to my students and I ask them to introduce them to me and the rest of the class. I remember Mr. Higgins because he told the class he is from Perquimans County and that got my attention because I’m from neighboring Chowan County. So basically, to me he was from back home.”
Jordan said it was tragic to hear of Higgins’ passing.
“I do regret that I did not get to know him better than I did,” he said. “He had a great demeanor, he was a hard worker, he was dedicated and will always be a Pirate through and through.”
Higgins completed his course work at ECU and will graduate posthumously in December.
“He will definitely be remembered by those near and dear to him, but do know that he will always be a part of East Carolina University and the Department of Criminal Justice,” Jordan said.
This initial $2,000 scholarship award will be made available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021 and is sponsored by the Michael Steven Higgins/Calogero family and Captain Bob’s Restaurant, where Higgins formerly worked.
Subsequent scholarship awards will be awarded through memorial contributions received by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation following Higgins’ death.
To qualify for this scholarship, student must not have any discipline referrals, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and be pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice studies (lawyer, law enforcement, forensic sciences, homeland security, correctional officer, crime scene analyst, DEA, etc.) The applicant must have applied, been accepted and plan to attend East Carolina University. Applications may be obtained at the high school.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael Steven Higgins Scholarship Fund, c/o Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.