There are several popular websites that give students an opportunity to rate their college professors. These sites include ratings for overall quality of teaching and difficulty of assignments as part of the evaluation.
Matthew 7:28 tells us that when Jesus finished the Sermon on the Mount, His students were “amazed” at the manner and the content of his teaching.
He was not like other teachers of his day for His instruction was rooted in God’s Word and filled with practical guidance; Jesus challenged his students to embrace high standards and guard against a fruitless and hypocritical life. Additionally, Jesus’ life was an authentic example of all that He taught.
The Sermon on the Mount shows how a person who is in close fellowship with God should conduct his life. The sermon begins with the Beatitudes (Declarations of blessedness) and the “Salt and Light” metaphors (Matthew 5:3-16). The Beatitudes give us a list of eight-character traits of blessed people (Humility, sensitivity, submissiveness, single-mindedness, mercifulness, loyalty, peacefulness, and perseverance).
Christ’s followers who passionately pursue and live out those qualities will be blessed. Blessedness implies lasting happiness and the approval of God. The metaphors of salt and light are the climax of these beatitudes, and remind us that Christ’s followers should positively influence the world.
In the rest of the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:17-7:27), Jesus presents different character-building circumstances and teaches us what is the right response in those situations.
What was Jesus trying to achieve when He gave the Sermon on the Mount? What did He imagine the lasting effect of The Beatitudes would be? The Beatitudes lead us to Christ. Jesus Christ is the perfect fulfillment and demonstration of the Beatitudes.
Through The Beatitudes, Jesus explains His character and His ministry. The Beatitudes also mark out the road to a happy state of mind and existence. Through these eight short statements, Jesus promises us that if we seek to be blessed and to be a blessing, we will experience lasting happiness and make a lasting impact in our world.
To find out more how you can develop and maintain these character traits in your life, join us online or in person at Hertford Baptist Church on Sundays at 10:15 a.m.