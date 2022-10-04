Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies hopes to break ground next spring on a $12 million expansion project that includes a gymnasium and shop space.
The school recently paid around $830,000 for 10 acres behind the school, which is located in the former Southgate Mall property.
NEAAAT Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris said the project will allow the charter school’s athletic teams to host games and provide the school needed shop space for its advanced career classes.
“We are excited about the prospects for the new space,” Harris said.
The project also calls for the construction of tennis courts and a soccer field. Plans call for NEAAAT to fund the project with savings and a construction loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The school used a USDA loan to fund its move to its current 63,000-square-foot location.
“They (USDA) were great partners when we renovated the mall,” Harris said. “We are pursuing funding from them again for this second project.”
Phase one of the project will include construction of the gym with the building of the shop classroom areas in Phase 2. Harris said construction of the shop area could be part of the first phase if enough funding is secured. When completed the total building will be around 30,000 square feet.
Phase one is expected to cost around $10 million, which includes the purchase of the 10 acres of land.
“It depends on a number of factors but we do hope to have the project shovel-ready in late spring,” Harris said. “We anticipate (construction) taking anywhere from a year to 18 months.’’
NEAAAT currently has no athletic facilities of its own, which means the school’s teams play all contests on the road.
The school’s health and wellness classes will also use the new gym, Harris said.
He said the gym could also be used to host such community events as the school’s exhibitions of student learning, which bring thousands of people to NEAAAT.
“We envision using it for larger events,” Harris said. “It can be a community resource. We need additional space to accommodate true community events like our science festival.’’