Elaine Riddick Charter School is poised to open its doors for the first time in the fall. The school seeks students grades K-3 to enroll at the new school located at 1054 Harvey Point Road.
School leaders met recently with the State Board of Education Charter School Advisory Committee to discuss their plans. Committee told school administrators to return in June to provide an update on progress as to meeting enrollment goals, hiring a teaching staff and completing other pressing issues related to the facility’s needs that demand attention before any school bells can ring in the fall.
According to the charter school’s web site, the school is a North Carolina State Board of Education approved, tuition free, public charter school scheduled to open in August 2020.
Located on five acres of land, the 22,500 square foot facility will need upgrades associated with education needs, zoning approvals and a certificate of occupancy so as to accommodate a school, according to documents obtained by the Perquimans Weekly.
A design firm has been hired to facilitate obtaining an educational certificate of occupancy which the school hopes to obtain by July 1. A contingency facility is located at 1132 Don Juan Road, Hertford.
School leaders said more than 20 applications have been distributed so far toward reaching the school’s enrollment goal of 120 students. Recruitment has been adversely affected by COVID-19 state of emergency, but school leaders plan to pursue an aggressive marketing and outreach strategy to attract students.
School’s enrollment may affect the county school’s finances because if a student, who lives in and remains residing in Perquimans county, transfers to a charter school, the county school system will have to send a calculated amount of local funds to the charter school – a reduction that directly impacts the county school’s system’s tight finances.
Local funds follow the student only if they remain a resident of the county, and attend a charter school. State funding is based on Average Daily Membership (ADM), so if the child attends another school district, they are counted (for ADM purposes) in the district that they attend, not the district where they reside.
This amount of funding is determined by taking the annual county appropriation, plus the estimated fines and forfeitures expected to be received that fiscal year and dividing by the number of students in the district.
This gives the school system a “per student” dollar amount that the local funding represents for that year. For the current year, the amount per student that the school system has to send to a charter school is about $1,707 per child.
These payments are sent monthly to the charter schools and can be “adjusted” at year-end based on the “actual dollars” received for fines and forfeitures.
According to documents obtained by the Perquimans Weekly, the amount expected to be forwarded to charter schools for the current year from the school system’s local funding is approximately $106,000.
School districts receive their state allotments (funding) primarily at the beginning of the school year.
Once “average daily membership” is determined for charter schools, usually around November, state Department of Public Instruction “reduces” some of the state funding initially given to that district in order to provide funding for the charter schools.
For Perquimans, the amount for fiscal year 2019-2020 that was “reduced” from Perquiman’s state funding was approximately $79,000.
This affected several different areas of funding from the state, some of which included teacher allotments, teacher assistants, classroom supplies & materials, transportation, textbooks, CTE and both instructional support and non-instructional support funding.
The charter school is governed by a volunteer board of directors that meets each month. The school is subject to the N.C. Open Meetings Law and meetings are open to the public.
School’s website lists the Board of Directors as Mary Felton, who will serve chairperson, Tony Riddick as secretary, Hortense Dodo as treasurer, along with Kofi Konan and Archie Aples as board members.
When the Perquimans Weekly reached out to school leaders for comment, they chose to collectively answer the newspaper’s questions.
Why did you choose Perquimans County – Hertford?
We chose Perquimans County for multiple reasons. Firstly, it’s the birthplace of Elaine Riddick. Elaine Riddick was sterilized against her will by the state of NC in 1968. She had absolutely no knowledge of it until years later. The state deemed her feebleminded, unable to learn and unable to do for herself.
All of this was based on misguided information by the state. Although Elaine Riddick passed the State’s IQ test they still decided to sterilize her. We believe as a board that all children are capable of learning and should be granted that opportunity. Sometimes states and institutions get it wrong.
Our objective is to try and prevent many of the students from falling through the cracks. Being that the sterilization of Elaine Riddick started in Perquimans County, we thought it would be appropriate to start the school in Perquimans County.
Secondly, the local board of directors are passionate about providing a high-quality school of choice for parents in Perquimans, Pasquotank, and surrounding counties. In the 2018-2019 school year, neither of the two elementary schools in Perquimans achieved academic growth according to the NC School Report Card.
In Pasquotank County many schools are failing. Many students in this area aren’t able to achieve to the level we believe they can at their current school, and we believe we can provide a school where they can unleash their full potential.
Generally speaking, why is your school a good option for parents to send their children?
Our school will be a community-based school that was built by members of the community. Our school will initially be smaller than any other school in the county and have small classroom sizes.
The school will spend time working with students on character education and utilize active-based learning strategies that have shown results in engaging students and driving academic achievement.
The school will provide free transportation and free lunch. The school will require all students to wear uniforms to maintain a high-expectation environment and reduce distractions. We believe we can provide a public school with the feel of a private education.
Do you think there are enough K-3 students in the area to justify opening a new school?
We do. As part of the charter school application process, we investigated the number of students in Perquimans and surrounding counties. Our school will start the year with a modest total of 120 students which will constitute less than 3% of the total enrolled K-3 population of Perquimans and Pasquotank Counties. Parents currently have no free schools of choice in this area for grades K-3; this school is absolutely critical to parent choice.
Are there any plans in the works to add more grade levels, perhaps even a high school?
Our charter agreement states that we will grow to 8th grade, adding a grade each year. We do not have plans to open a high school.