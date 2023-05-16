CHATHAM — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration is all in on electric vehicles, and the Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast in particular.

One year ago this month, Cooper touted the “largest economic development announcement in the state’s history” when he and economic development leaders awarded the company a taxpayer subsidy worth $316.1 million to develop an assembly and battery plant at the Triangle Innovation Point megasite in Chatham County. The state is also expected to contribute up to $450 million for site preparations as part of the deal.