This has been a tough week as we go through extraordinary times.
More than anything, I want to get the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library back up and running to serve our community.
We, as a community, have done a great job beating back COVID-19. The state of North Carolina should be proud of how we are protecting our friends, families, neighbors and members of our most vulnerable populations. Chowan County continues to be a leader when it comes down to doing the hard stuff.
But I do have some very sad news. Rosalie Miller, who served as the Chowan County Librarian, from 1994 through her retirement in 2010 died on Tuesday, April 21, from COVID-19. Rose had relocated to Maryland to be closer to her daughter.
Rosalie was an amazing librarian. She moved the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library into the future. She oversaw the addition of public access computers, the switch to an electronic catalog, the creation of the first website, the growth of StoryTime and outreach to childcare centers, amazing and well-attended programming and so much more.
Her biggest impact on the library is seen every day by our visitors, locals and patrons. She advocated for a renovation and expansion of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. When the library re-opened, it had the most public computers of any library in the area, two dedicated spaces for children, a very extensive North Carolina history room and a meeting room that still is an envy of most public libraries in the country. Rose was also a great ambassador and cheerleader for the Town of Edenton and Chowan County.
Rosalie Miller gave me the best advice as I started on my path as the Chowan County Librarian. She said: “Be a good hostess.” Rose and I are very different kinds of people – she was classy and well dressed and a Southern Lady. I’m just a bit of a nut and my hair is a disaster. But it is so important to me to be a good hostess to all who walk through the doors of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Everyone is equally welcome. We share so much in our community and unfortunately this is our Achilles heel because right now there is something — the coronavirus — all of us don’t want to share.
I look forward to the day, very soon, that I can resume my duties that Rose left in my hands of being a good hostess and loving my community.