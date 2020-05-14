After much anticipation, Chevy finally debuted its long-awaited “new” Chevy Blazer for 2019. The 2020 model does not disappoint.
Chevy has added a few notable improvements for the 2020 Blazer, even though it just hit the market last year, after a long hiatus. The Blazer gets a new optional 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that pumps out 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. My test vehicle had this engine option, and I could tell a difference between it and a past Blazer I drove with the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that offers up 193 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for last years upgraded 3.6-liter V6. A nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive is available with either of the upgraded engines.
The Blazer’s looks, room flexibility and road manners make it a solid option in the medium size crossover pack.
Size-wise, it’s bigger than the Traverse, but smaller than the Equinox.
Chevy wanted to make sure there is a Blazer for everyone and has quite a menu of trims and sub-trims.
Buyers can opt for one of four trims: L, LT, RS and Premier. The L trim level is the base model, equipped with a decent amount of standard equipment, including a few key tech items. But you’re more likely to find the next-level Blazer trim on dealer lots, and it comes in three subtrims: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. I got to test drive a 3LT model this time (I’ve driven the RS and Premier in the past). The 3LT comes with the upgraded turbocharged engine as well as a long list of standard features that will appeal to buyers with families. Notable features include easy-to-use infotainment center with 8” color touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming capability, voice commands, Apple and Android Carplay, remote vehicle start, rear seat reminders, express up/down windows, power rear liftgate, roof rails, a teen driver computer program that allows you to set limits (speed, set curfew of when their keys will start the car, etc.), rear camera, and multiple driver safety technology features.
The higher trims offer increasing amounts of safety equipment plus upgraded engines. The RS has a sporty look with some unique exterior details, while the Premier is the most luxurious of the Blazers.
Inside the Blazer seats were comfortable. You can seat five and the cargo area is 31 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 64 with the seats folded. I moved a few pieces of furniture the week I had the Blazer and found it easy to load and with plenty of room for a dresser, bed frame and headboard. I found a few storage cubbies for small stuff in the front, but there were few for the kids to use in the back.
Driving the Blazer was a great experience. I drove one of the last versions of the Blazer back in 2005. I think Chevy has done a good job of creating a crossover to slide in between its existing models. Stacked up with the Nissan Murano, the Ford Edge and the Grand Cherokee, the Blazer wins in many aesthetic categories and on-the-road comparisons.
The base price for a Chevy Blazer 3LT with AWD is $39,000. With a Sound and Technology package added on, the final number for my test Blazer was $41,595.