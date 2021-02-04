Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
8 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, pounded to
1/3-inch thickness
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 minced shallots
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 pint mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
3/4 cup chicken stock
½ cup good Marsala wine
2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, roughly chopped
1 fresh rosemary sprig
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with foil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Spread the flour on a plate and season it with garlic pepper and salt. Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating the pieces completely; shake off the excess
In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side; add more butter and oil to the pan if needed. Transfer the chicken to the sheet pan and warm in the oven.
Reduce the heat to medium low and add the shallot and garlic to the pan. Cook, stirring constantly, until translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Add more olive oil if pan is dry. Add the thyme and mushrooms and sauté a few minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Marsala wine and simmer a few minutes until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the stock, demi-glace and the rosemary simmering until the liquid again reduces by half.
Return the chicken and any pan juices to the skillet. With tongs coat the chicken in the sauce and simmer lightly a few minutes. Melt a few tablespoons of cold butter into the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and add fresh parsley. Serve with additional sauce spooned and top and more fresh parsley.