...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northwestern Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, east central Bertie,
southeastern Gates, northwestern Currituck and Chowan Counties
through 800 PM EDT...
At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
Belvidere, or near Winfall, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, Ryland, South Mills, Chapanoke, Cape Colony, Tyner, Snug
Harbor, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Morgans Corner,
Burgess, Valhalla, Moyock and Pasquotank.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
RALEIGH — The question of whether to ease credentialing requirements in North Carolina childcare centers continues to bubble up in meetings of the N.C. Childcare Commission.
At the commission’s meeting on Aug. 1, members clashed over the idea of allowing years of experience to substitute for a bachelor’s degree requirement. Supporters say the change would increase the pipeline of educators available in pre-kindergarten centers across the state at a time when the industry faces a sever labor force pinch.
“I’ve had my best teachers come from no education and no experience, and I’ve had some of my worst come from education in the field. Not everyone can fit into (the box) of education fixes it all,” said commission member Alicia Fink.
Opponents of the idea said it would put children at risk.
“My greatest concern right now is the increased number of abuse and neglect calls we’re getting because of the bodies that are in the classroom,” said Rhonda Rivers, vice chair of the commission. “We have to be so careful about our unintentional harms that we’re causing to these children … understanding what’s appropriate, understanding the developmental needs of children, is critically important for safety.”
Members of the public and representatives of advocacy organizations were also allowed to address the committee.
Sherry Melton, representing the N.C. Licensed Childcare Association, told the commission there is no link between academic achievement and the quality of childcare provided. She cited a 2015 research brief from the Administration for Children and Families, which concluded, “There is insufficient evidence to support conclusions on the associations between state infant/toddler credentials and observed quality or child outcomes in the studies reviewed.”
Melton also referenced a report from the New America Center on Education & Skills, which found, “A bachelor’s degree imposes a heavy burden on early childhood educators.
, especially given the realities of their labor market, nor are bachelor’s degree programs a particularly efficient or cost-effective way to prepare early educators for work. Moreover, a degree requirement is likely to exacerbate racial and class-based inequalities in the education workforce while also reducing diversity among early educators.”
Other advocates spoke against reducing credentialing requirements.
“I implore the commission that as you study the education requirements, you really think about other moms who are like me who really need teachers who understand 2-year-olds and teachers who have been educated about how to be in a group of (children),” said Jenna Nelson, executive director of the N.C. Early Education Coalition.
Anna Mercer-McLean, director of Community School for People Under Six and also the president elect of the N.C. Institute for Child Development Professionals, added, “We do not want the standards weakened. It’s time to work to find some federal and state funding that will fairly compensate the workforce and to maintain that quality system we’ve built in North Carolina and that North Carolina has been known for years.”