TODAY
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
UPCOMING
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Horner to perform
Singer, songwriter and frequent local Day of Prayer guest Eric Horner will perform at Knotts Island Baptist Church at 389 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island, Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. He then will perform at Bethel Baptist Church at 794 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. later the same day.
SKYWARN class
Perquimans County Emergency Services will host a National Weather Service SKYWARN Spotter Class at the Emergency Services Building at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Register for the May 3, 2023, session in Hertford at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccAfLHMgi-9UITWoIrVDmX5rtAlu8LopWcu3cQ1jkRqgebCQ/viewform.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road St., Hertford, Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.