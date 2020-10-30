As we finally come to the end of the fiasco that is the Trump presidency, many of us are left simply exhausted with the strife, divisiveness, hatred and loss of the last four years.
Trump’s presidency is disgraced by the sheer number of scandals that have surrounded him and his administration, coming so fast and so constantly that Americans are numb to his persistent outrages.
Separating children from their parents — 545 of whom have now been orphaned because this incompetent administration made no effort to keep track of who and where these parents are — is immoral. We expelled the parents back to South American countries without their children, and now these children have no way home. They don’t know where their parents are. Trump’s cruelty has destroyed these children. They will never recover.
Nor will the families of the 222,000 coronavirus victims who died because of Trump’s astonishing incompetence and mendacity. Trump knew the virus was “deadly stuff” and dangerous, and chose not to tell the American people. He failed to prepare this country. He failed to heed the warnings of public health officials to stockpile masks and ventilators. He failed to support the recommendations of our top medical and disease experts to do something as simple as promote the wearing of facemasks. He ignored repeated pleas not to assemble in large groups. He failed. He failed. He failed.
Trump likes to claim that nothing like this has happened before. But that’s not true. The Ebola virus reached our shores some years ago, but the preparation of President Obama and his health officials prevented the spread of that deadly epidemic.
After that success, his administration prepared a handbook for handling future disease outbreaks, and passed it to his successor. Trump trashed it. Trump closed the White House Office of Epidemiology, which was established purposely to handle viral epidemics. His callousness in the face of a national disaster simply to protect the stock market is totally reprehensible.
But so are his business practices. Trump intentionally hid his energetic pursuit of business opportunities in China, including a partnership with a major Chinese government-controlled company. He failed to mention that he has a Chinese bank account and has had for years. Nor did he disclose that his Trump International Hotels Management, LLC, paid $188,561 in taxes to China.
One has to assume Trump had a business — or businesses — in China, and that he profited from them. He tried for years without success to get a licensing agreement for the Trump brand with China, but was only accommodated after he became president. He now has a 10-year licensing agreement with China.
But he has done little to promote business or restore manufacturing jobs in our country. Midwestern voters supported Trump because he promised to bring back manufacturing employment, but he hasn’t wasted any time honoring that pledge.
Economist Robert Shapiro has researched manufacturing employment in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Wisconsin. His figures show that manufacturing employment under Trump fell by 188,300 jobs. Under Obama, they increased by 126,700.
The hope was that Trump would mature in office, but his contempt for our country’s laws, traditions, rules and norms of behavior are evident. His conduct and demeanor have deteriorated, along with our country. He takes credit for Obama’s success with the economy, but he declines to accept responsibility for his abysmal handling of the pandemic, immigration or protests.
He promised an “improved” health care plan, but he’s never delivered. He promised an infrastructure plan, but never delivered. He talked blue-collar populist, but he has governed as a right-wing dictator.
As Steve Schmidt, a founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, says, “You know in your heart that Trump should not be president for another day.”
Will you stand up for America? Will you protect democracy, or Trump? You have a choice: Trump or your country. Vote!
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.