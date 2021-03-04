Chowan Arts Council will host a virtual art auction this month.
CAC Board of Directors President Stephanie Bergeron said that over 75 pieces will be available thanks to the extremely generous support of the council’s artists. The art covers all media, including jewelry, pottery, painting, watercolors, wood and iron.
The online auction starts with a preview on Friday, March 12. Bidding opens March 15 at biddingowl.com/chowanartscouncil .It will be held through Monday, March 22.
“All pieces have a starting bid based on what the artist recommended as the market value,” Bergeron said.
She noted that the website requires people to sign-up for a free account. Once you sign up and bid on a piece, the website will send you updates when someone else bids on the piece.
If someone is interested in seeing a piece in person, Bergeron said they can go to the CAC, talk to Gallery Manager Tabitha Moore and ask for the piece by its number on the bidding website.
Due to the COVID pandemic, CAC has not been able to have its monthly shows and receptions. The money raised from this fundraiser will help to keep the community arts center open and hopefully to host events in the near future.
While the CAC has been open to the public, the foot-traffic has not been like it was in past years, Bergeron said. The council hopes to start hosting exhibit openings and other events in the summer or fall.