CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2020-21 recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
Chowan registered 88 student-athletes on the updated list giving the Hawks almost double the record setting amount from 2019-20 when the department posted 58 student-athletes.
Full list of Chowan student-athletes to achieve award listed below:
Danielle Acree, Grace Arredondo, Jahkeria Bagby, Rhianna Ballard, Icez Barnett, Dennis Bates, Hunar Berzangi, Aristotle Bowles, Jackson Brooks, Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Kaitlin Brunelli, Brianna Bucksell, Leia Cabradillia, Tristan Council, Mary-Grace Crosby, Jeleah Delancy, Lillian DeLucca, Jackson Downs, Hannah Eden, Miles Fairley, Basilio Fernandez, Asuntha Fleming, EmaRae Flores, Raydarius Freeman, Jesse Gentry, Jasmine Gibson, Sam Hall, Jarret Henderson, Sabrina Henderson, Sydney Henderson, Chris Hernandez, Jeffrey Hiner, Keibra Hopkins, Alec Jackson, Tyler Jones, Santino Jose Sormani, Arina Karbolina, Hunter Kinion, Patrick Krack, Courtney Lamb, Marisa Lamb, Julieta Lecce, Trenton Lee, Justin Lough, Harri Lovett, Rebekah Lucas, Carolina Lucci, Mikayla Luskin, Marissa Mann, Welinton Mariano, Brandon Mayhan, Ross Miller, Nohemi Montalvo, Kyani Moore, Meredith Morgan, Brandon Murphy, Meghan Mutter, Hannah Naifeh, Jordan Nicholson, Connor O’Brien, Ciara Ortega, Gilberto Ortiz, Mackenzie Pruitt, Chloe Putnam, Shane Rademacher, Corbin Robertson, Destiny Robinson, Russell Robinson, Anixa Rosa-Martinez, DeeJay Seelbach, Tyaysia Sharpe, Bryce Simms, Hannah Sladick, Kelsey Sonntag, Julia Stegmaier, Elizabeth Stokes, Keira Teserovitch, Jamal Thomas, Nathan Townsend, Allison Traub, Emily Trueman, Megan Vincent, Valzhane Wallace, Paige Wilhelm, Jaedon Willis, Brooke Woods-Pennell, Alexa Woolson
In total, there were a record breaking 16,262 student-athletes from 188 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award’s program.