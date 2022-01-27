The Chowan County Board of Commissioners met on Jan. 18 to discuss an ongoing plan for a regional water treatment plant.
A reverse osmosis plant, which would replace the aging facility in Valhalla, could be online within the next decade, according to preliminary plans.
Reverse osmosis, takes water that may have impurities, and forces it through a high-pressure membrane process to remove said impurities. It is more expensive than some other water treatment sources and can sometimes produce more waste. This waste can occur in the form of brine, which is then discharged the same as effluent.
For a reverse osmosis facility to come online in Chowan County, it would cost an estimated $51.7 million according to early feasibility studies.
The new plant would serve Chowan County, the town of Edenton and western Perquimans County. It would not include the town of Hertford or any other municipalities in Perquimans.
The Valhalla plant, which was built in the 1970s, is operating with a special order of consent (SOC) from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
SOCs may be an appropriate course of action if a facility is unable to consistently comply with the terms, conditions or limitations in an NPDES Permit.
However, SOCs can only be issued if the reasons causing the non-compliance are not operational in nature (ex. they must be tangible problems with plant design or infrastructure).
At the Valhalla plant, concerns with effluent standards are the primary driver.
Rivers and Associates, an engineering consulting firm based in Greenville, presented a new engineering contract to continue studying the reverse osmosis plan.
Within the contract, a total amount of engineering fees was listed at $863,000. This includes compensation for basic services with standard hourly rates as the method of payment and compensation for additional services – also with standard hourly rates.
The firm will consider preliminary engineering, test wells, pilot plant studies and permitting and funding services.
A considerable new development that Rivers representative Greg Churchill discussed with the board was the shift of the effluent discharge from the Harris Landing outfall to the Albemarle Sound.
“We want to intercept high chloride water before it surfaces into Harrells Pond and Bennett’s Mill Pond,” Churchill said.
The test wells should be constructed by 2023, if the plan holds.
The rest of the facility components would be completed by 2030, if estimates hold. The abandonment and closeout of settling pods and effluent outfall at the Valhalla plant would follow subsequently.
“A lot can happen in eight or so years,” said Commissioner Larry McLaughlin about the updated milestone timeline. “Are we sure this won’t change?”
“Regarding our timeline, we wanted to be conservative with the county and we have a pretty good idea as to how long this would take. This is what we are basing this timeline on,” Churchill replied.
Chairman Bob Kirby asked about the Harris Landing outfall.
“We are no longer discharging any effluent into the Chowan River?” Kirby directed his question to Churchill.
“That is correct,” Churchill replied. “With this current plan.”
“I will let farmers know we are working towards full elimination of the Harris Landing outfall,” Kirby said. “This is a big deal, thank you.”
Two motions were required for the Rivers presentation. One, to consider a new timeline with milestones to appease NCDEQ and two, to consider the new engineering services agreement between the county and Rivers.
Commissioner Ron Cummings made a motion to approve the new timeline. The motion passed unanimously.
Commissioner Dr. Ellis Lawrence moved to approve the new engineering services agreement with Rivers and Associates. The motion passed unanimously.
In other news, the board considered the following business:
• A bid for a replacement roof for the Department of Social Services was approved. The total is $175,060 plus a $5,000 for contingency in case of rotten wood in the roof. The bid was the lowest of the three submitted (McLaughlin moved, unanimous approval).
• The board heard a report on the John A. Holmes High School replacement project from Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. Dr. Sasscer brought forward a Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant (that was approved at the January school board meeting) that the commissioners needed to sign off on. The potential award amount is $50 million towards the project (Lawrence moved, unanimous approval).
• The board approved moving M.B. Kahn – current JAH construction manager – to “Construction Manager At-Risk,” which was also approved by the ECPS board at the January meeting. This allows M.B. Kahn to manage subcontractors and removes some liabilities from the school board in a volatile market (Chris Evans moved, unanimous approval).
• The board appointed Dr. Leonard Stallings to fill the vice chief of staff term at Vidant Chowan Hospital (Alex Kehayes moved, unanimous approval).
• The board approved the purchase of a new fire truck for Center Hill Crossroads Fire Department – a 2023 Pierce Commercial Pumper – which will cost $423,127.00 at its current best price (Cummings moved, unanimous approval).
• The board tabled for later discussion a digital inclusion plan, prepared by the broadband subcommittee of the Edenton Chowan Partnership, that would be required for the Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (ATMC) to apply for further broadband grants for the county.
• The board approved a new authority structure for the Tourism Development Authority (TDA). The amendments are the implementation of term limits for promotional seats, staggering of current member terms and an attendance policy – participate in 66% of total meetings for that year (Evans moved, unanimous approval).
• The board approved three budget amendments: one related to a county ambulance purchase, one for EMS insurance proceeds and one for discretionary income received through December 2021 (McLaughlin moved, unanimous approval).
