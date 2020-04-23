Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H STEM activity.
To participate: Complete the STEM experiment/activity below. E-mail Camaryn Byrum a picture of you completing the given task. A $5 credit will be applied toward any Chowan County 4-H program you plan to attend. A new challenge will be published each week in the newspaper.
Camaryn Byrum can be reached at cibyrum@ncsu.edu
Supplies Needed:
- Device with picture taking ability
Directions: What does a bug see? Taking photos from different viewpoints can make a subject more interesting. Try this activity to practice looking at things differently.
1. Go outside. Lay on your stomach. Look at things from the ground view. Take two or three photos in this position.
2. Lay on your back. Look up at the clouds, buildings, tress, birds and planes. Take two or three photos in this position.
3. Stand up. Lean over. Look down at your feet or down from a second-floor window. Take two or three pictures in this position.
4. Bend sideways. Slant the horizon for an alternate viewpoint. Take two or three pictures in this position.
5. After you’ve taken the photos, compare the different versions you took. Identify any differences between the photos.
Reflection (discuss these questions with a parent, guardian, or sibling):
- What makes each viewpoint unique?
- Which viewpoint was your favorite to take pictures from?