Chowan County Cooperative Extension is sharing a new series called Home-Insteading. We’re focusing on educational topics that encourage at-home learning. For information about our local program and how to connect, visit chowan.ces.ncsu.edu .
Have some free time at home? Try this 4-H STEM activity.
Supplies Needed:
- Paper
- Pen, pencil or markers
Directions:
1. Find out how much water you need each day by dividing your body weight in half. This number is equal to how many ounces of water you should drink every day.
2. Create a chart like the example. Column one shows how many ounces you should drink each day. Column 2 shows how many ounces you actually drink.
3. Keep track of your water intake for the next week using this chart.
4. Share the results with your family Challenge them to track their own water intake!
Reflection (discuss these questions with a parent, guardian, or sibling):
- How many ounces should you drink in a week?
- How many total ounces did you drink in one week?
Did you meet your water intake goal?