Two public hearings will be held Monday, June 15, as part of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Center, West Freemason Street, Edenton.
The Board will open the Public Hearing to receive comment on the proposed FY 2020-21 Chowan County Budget. Budget materials are available for public inspection on the Chowan County website, https://bit.ly/2ASAA3G , and the office of the County Manager.
The second hearing will be on the proposed sales tax increase which appears elsewhere in the newspaper.
Call-in Information: Call 1-408-418-9388; Access Code: 132 843 0636; Password: 246926
In the event the room reaches maximum capacity, a call-in number is provided for the public to listen remotely.
Those who come to provide public comment in person may still sign up to speak. If the room reaches maximum capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, areas will be designated for speakers to wait until the appropriate time to come in to the meeting room to provide comment.
OR Individuals who wish to participate remotely will be allowed to submit their public comments on this and any agenda topic electronically with the following guidelines:
- Any public comment MUST be sent in by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting via email to: Susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov (Preferred method), or by calling 252-482-8431 x1 (no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting) and leaving a voicemail.
- You must state which agenda item you are commenting on or if it is for information discussion
- Must be no more than 350 words.
- The Clerk will read the comments into the record during the meeting.