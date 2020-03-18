During Monday night’s meeting, the Chowan County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution recognizing Edenton-Chowan Schools’ recent accolades. During his speech to the board, Superintendent Rob Jackson highlighted some of the difficulties by the system in recent days.
On Friday, state public school superintendents met with Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials, Jackson said. There was no indication that the schools would close the following day.
“Friday evening, the governor said he was not going to close the schools. Saturday, I was out doing some painting outside when I got a message that there was going to be another meeting,” he said. “That’s when I learned that the governor was going to have a conference announcing the closure of the schools. To close the schools for two weeks is an unprecedented move.”
After learning of the pending closure, school officials met to arrange for learning and free meals for students. Jackson noted that it was a challenge to get things together so they could be rolled out in a timely matter.
“We worked with the public library (Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library) to make their portable hot spots available. We turned on our guest Wi-Fi at the schools to children could sit in their car in our parking lots to do their work,” he said.
On the meal front, the school buses started delivering over 500 meals to students throughout the county on Tuesday, Jackson said.
“We were able to do it all because of the amazing men and women, many of whom are residents of this county, who work for us,” he said.
He also noted that when he started his job, he asked people what they wanted out of the school system. One answer was for the Board of Education to have a closer working relationship with the Board of Commissioners. He thinks they have accomplished that goal.
“We have really worked together for the betterment of Chowan County,” Jackson said. “This resolution is a testament of how well we all have done.”
In regards to the school closure, Commissioner Ellis Lawrence noted that the county needs be more proactive in getting broadband.
“If ever there was a time we needed broadband, this is it,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it for 10 years. This stuff is not new, and we’re not moving forward.”
Greg Bonner said a resident asked if any Internet provider serviced the Center Hill area. County Manager Kevin Howard noted that unless someone lives near one of the county’s water towers, finding service in that area would be hard.
The commissioners also looked at the school system’s high school replacement project. Davenport, which is serving as the financial adviser for the bond referendum, supplied six proposals for the board to study.
There are two scenarios the commission must consider, whether they incur the construction debt after they pay off their present debt, which will be in four to five years. Or they can incur the debt while paying off their present debt.
An article explaining each scenario and the six cases will appear in a future edition.
Davenport will meet with the Commissioners at 6 p.m. April 2 to discuss the proposals and answer any questions.
The board can decide to wait to issue the bonds until it pays off the county’s current debt. They can still move forward so the referendum is on the November ballot, said County Manager Kevin Howard.
“The main issue you’ll have to decide is how much we can afford to borrow,” he told the commissioners.
In other matters, the board approved measures that amend the EMS Fee Schedule and allow the tax office to implement penalties for unpaid fees.
The new fee schedule will allow Chowan County to stay at 130% above the allowable Medicare and private insurance rates. The vote was split 6-1 for approval, with Ellis Lawrence voting against the increase. Ron Cummings, Kersey, Bob Kirby, Don Faircloth, Greg Bonner and Larry McLaughlin voted in favor of the measure.
The tax office has been tasked with collecting unpaid ambulance fees. As of November 2019, $1,593,875.78 in fees were delinquent. The tax office has the power to place liens and garnish wages in order to collect on those unpaid fees.
In a 6-1 vote with Lawrence voting against it, the board approved a 1% interest rate late fee, which starts 30 days after the bill is issued, and every 30 days after that. So, if you owe a $100 ambulance fee and it’s not paid within 30 days, you’ll be assessed a 1% late fee, another $1. If you don’t pay in 60 days, another 1% fee will be added to your total amount.
If the bill becomes seriously delinquent, the tax office will be able to garnish wages or impose a lien on a property, so that when the property is sold the fee is collected. Tax Office Administrator Melissa Radke noted that of the 483 delinquent bills she looked at for the EMS department, 367 were for Chowan County residents. Of those 70 had active tax bills.
She noted that garnishments and liens have to be placed during a certain time period after the bill becomes delinquent. Those who currently have delinquent fees may not be subject to the new measures depending on when their bill was originally created.
There was a public hearing on the matter, but no one spoke.
The commissioners also held public hearings on two text amendments to the zoning maps and regulations for manufactured homes. No one spoke at those hearings.
One measure prohibits manufactured homes from being on R-25 zoned property and keeps them on smaller lots. The other change prohibits any manufactured homes made prior to Jan. 1, 1977, from being moved into the county. This will help county code comply with new state laws that are coming out later this year.
All manufactured homes made prior to that date that are currently in the county are grandfathered in, provided that they past inspection. They can not be moved to a new site.
The commissioners also:
- Approved new one-year leases for farm tracts in the county. This lease ends when the new fiscal year starts, so all county-owned farms can be put back out for bid in 2021.
- Approved paying $3,000 to have an feasibility study done to replace the roof on the Agricultural Building. Kirby noted that the building has more than roof problems that he hopes will be addressed in the study.
- Received an update from Howard that the old D.F. Walker renovations are on schedule.
- Went into closed session to discuss contract negotiations and personnel.