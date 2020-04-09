Chowan County Democratic Party will hold its Convention Saturday, April 25.
It will be a virtual Convention where delegates will cast votes through a conferencing call while remaining in the safety of their homes.
Any Chowan registered Democrat wishing to attend this virtual convention should send an email with name, address and phone number to chowancodems@icloud.com or call 482-3983 by April 22.
Only delegates elected at the precinct level are allowed to vote.
The primary business of the County Convention will be to elect delegates to the District Convention (May 16) and State Democratic Party Convention.
The District Conventions will also be on a virtual platform.
National Delegates will be elected at the District and State Conventions.
Any Chowan County active Democrat who wishes to be a delegate to the District and State Conventions should call 482-3983 or send an email with name, address and phone number to chowancodems@icloud.com prior to Thursday, April 22.