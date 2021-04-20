Several local government entities held meetings this week.
The Chowan County Board of Elections met Monday and unanimously voted to recommend the Hart Intercivic Verity voting system to the Chowan County Board of Commissioners at their May 3 meeting.
The cost was about the same for each product over the 15 year life cycle, Executive Director Terrance Meyers said.
In other election matters, Chowan County Board of Commissioners held a Special Called Joint Electronic Meeting along with the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners and the Edenton Town Council on Wednesday.
The meeting was held remotely hosted by WebEx. The purpose of the remote/electronic meeting is to allow the three boards to meet jointly and allow for proper social distancing.
The meeting’s agenda included receiving a report on the Preliminary Regionalization Feasibility Study and to discuss any future steps.
The study’s focus was on creating a regional water system.
Edenton Town Council met Monday and Wednesday to interview consulting firms that could be hired to help the town search for a new town manager.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton submitted her resignation recently. Her last official day will be Sept. 30.
No action was taken at the town council’s meetings.