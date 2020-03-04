Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule for the Chowan County Health Department, 202 W. Hicks St., Edenton, (482-6003).
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Chowan County Health Department has a night clinic from 5-7 p.m. every Thursday.
There is a fee, based on income, for most clinics. Immunizations and General clinics are held every day and other clinics are by appointment only. Sexual health services and other Communicable Disease services are free. Appointments for sexual health services may be required.
Clinic Schedule March 4-13
Wednesday, March 4: General, DEPO AM
Thursday, March 5: General, WIC, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5-7 p.m.
Friday, March 6: General
Monday, March 9: General, WIC
Tuesday, March 10: Primary Care AM, General, WIC
Wednesday, March 11: General, DEPO PM
Thursday, March 12: General, New Prenatal AM
Friday, March 13: General