Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. In light of COVID-19, ARHS adjusted the Clinical and WIC schedules. The clinics are at the Chowan County Health Department, 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Albemarle Regional Diabetes Care Center provides services to individuals living with diabetes and nutritional counseling across the district. This program is located in the Pasquotank County Health Department at 711 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City and also the Hertford County Health Department in Ahoskie Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. . For information or an appointment, call 338-4370.
clinic schedule
Thursday, Oct. 22 — General, New Prenatal PM
Friday, Oct. 23 — General, Adult Health
Monday, Oct. 26 — General, WIC
Tuesday, Oct. 27 — Primary Care AM
Wednesday, Oct. 28 — General, DEPO PM
Thursday, Oct. 29 — General
Friday, Oct. 30 — General