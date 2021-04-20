Chowan County is making progress on several maintenance projects at its facilities.
According to a report at Wednesday’s Capital Improvement Plan Committee meeting by County Manager Kevin Howard and Maintenance Supervisor Don Hoggard, work at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is complete except for some interior touch-up work.
“Everything else is out to bid or in the process of getting read y to put out to bid,” Howard said of several other projects.
Hoggard noted that he hopes to have a quote to repair the windows at E.A. Swain auditorium at the end of the month.
During Monday’s Chowan County Board of Commissioners meeting, Hoggard gave his annual department report.
He noted that maintenance work was done to replace the lighting with LED lighting at the Northern Chowan Recreation Center’s soccer field and track. During the meeting, the Commissioners accepted a bid from Comfort Master to repair the center’s HVAC system.
At the library, the conference room has been repaired, windows have been resealed and they rebuilt and reinstalled the pickets for hand rails. They are getting ready to work on repairing the front entry and dormers.
His department is currently working at the Chowan County EMS building. So far, they’ve removed the popcorn ceiling and repainted the surface and replaced the lighting there with LED lights. They will replace the flooring with tiles to make it easier to clean.
They have also done work at the old D.F. Walker gym and built a director’s office at the Tri-County Animal Shelter.
Commissioner Bob Kirby noted that the county has been without a maintenance supervisor for some time and noted the work of the CIP committee during Monday’s meeting.
“We have gone a long time without doing preventative maintenance on our buildings,” he said. “Now we’re getting things knocked out and that’s a good thing.”
He and Hoggard also noted that the installation of LED lighting will help reduce the county’s utility bills and help conserve energy.