Small businesses across Chowan County are being negatively affected by the economic effects of COVID-19, and are experiencing a financial crisis as a result. Lost income and unrecoverable expenses are causing immediate hardship for the county’s small businesses. These businesses support thousands of local jobs, collect sales tax revenues, pay property taxes, and otherwise contribute to our economy and tax base.
The county plays an important role in ensuring that our local economy survives this pandemic. The county is committed to doing whatever it can to support its business community, and try to alleviate some of the immediate need caused by the forced closure of their businesses and reduced revenue. Its goal with the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is to help the county’s small businesses maintain their livelihood, and continue to foster a vibrant and strong community.
The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is being funded through Chowan County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) allocation. Guidance provided by the agency managing the funds, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO), documented that Small Business Grants are allowable.
NC PRO guidelines indicate the programs should assist businesses with the costs of business interruption caused by required closures, and should be tailored to assist those businesses in need of such assistance.
The program will be administered by the Edenton-Chowan Partnership (ECP). The ECP seeks to improve the economic well-being of the citizens of Edenton and Chowan County by marketing business opportunities in our area to high-wage employers nationally and by helping interested companies, local as well as national, realize those opportunities. The ECP’s goal is to create more and better jobs and to diversify the tax base of the region.
To get an application, visit the ECP office on West Water Street, call 252-482-2007 or email Executive Director Liza Layton at lizalayton@edenton.net
A Grant Committee will be established to review and process applications. The members of the Grant Committee will represent the demographics of our community. Scoring criteria have been developed that will be used to score the applications. The scoring criteria will be included in the grant application package.
This program is for business assistance to small, for-profit businesses located within Chowan County. Awards are not intended as unemployment assistance. Funds may be used for business related expenses including rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, working capital, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Interested small businesses can apply for this grant by completing a short application and providing the necessary documentation. A checklist and scoring criteria will be used to evaluate applications. Upon final decisions of the Grant Committee, disbursements will be made as quickly as possible.
Grant Amount: Not to exceed $2,500 per business. All small businesses that submit complete applications by the deadline, which meet the grant criteria, and show a 20% loss or higher related to business interruption due to COVID-19 will receive funding consideration. Due to the use of federal funds, disbursements can only be made payable to the name of the business.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. Grant applications are due by July 31, 2020. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered for funding.
Applications will be scored on scoring criteria provided as part of these guidelines. The ECP Grant team will be available to work with applicants in cooperation with partner organizations whose missions are business assistance or economic development. Partner organizations may include: Destination Downtown Edenton Inc.; the Small Business &Technology Development Center at ECSU; COA’s Small Business Center; Eastern Women’s Entrepreneurship Center; the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce; and other entities or organizations to assist business owners in putting together their applications.
An eligible small business should:
- Be a for-profit business (a valid business registration and zoning permit is required, if located in the Town limits of Edenton, NC or must be acquired prior to grant award).
- Operate under one of the following legal structures: Sole proprietorship; LLC; LLP; LP; Corporation; or Partnership (Franchises, publicly traded companies or subsidiaries of publicly traded companies, and non-profit entities do not qualify.).
- Have been in operation and show revenues for at least the past six (6) months.
- Have a brick-and-mortar location (home-based or garage-based businesses do not qualify).
- Be a service, restaurant, or retail establishment open to the general public that demonstrates a financial hardship due to business interruption caused by COVID-19.Have at least one pay rolled employee and no more than 50 employees (excluding contract service workers and those employees paid on 1099 status). If a business is a sole proprietorship and the owner is the sole employee (i.e., self-employed) they may qualify if it can be demonstrated that rent, mortgage and business operating expenses are paid to third party entities with no ownership or financial ties to the applicant).
- Have annual gross revenues of less than $2 million.
- Demonstrate a 20% loss of revenue due to business interruption related to COVID-19.
- Be current on property taxes owed to the City and the County, prior to grant disbursement.
- Provide a signed Statement of Declaration and Verification indicating the intended use of grant funds, that all information provided as part of the application is true and verifiable, and a commitment to spend within 30 days of receipt.
- In the instance of multiple businesses located in one establishment with one address, such as a business co-operative, the business entity that holds the lease or mortgage for the space may apply.