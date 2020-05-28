American Legion Post 40 helped Chowan County honor those who gave their lives in service of our country during Memorial Day weekend.
On a warm, sunny afternoon on Sunday, March 23, about 30 people helped place flags on about 900 veterans graves at Beaver Hill, Vine Oak and African-American cemeteries in Edenton. Those who participated were Post 40 members, American Legion Post 40 Auxiliary members, community members, and Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 164 and Boy Scout Troop 164.
American Legion Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky noted that the activity went very well.
“With the help of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts we were able to cover all the graves in about an hour and a half,” she said. “There were some graves ‘found’ that I had not placed small orange flags on, fortunately they were found by people who ‘knew’ them as veterans. I hope to work on our lists to make sure all veterans are covered.”
On Monday, of a crowd of about 50 people gathered on the green space near the Chowan County Veterans Memorial for a small wreath-laying ceremony.
Legion members, Scouts and members of the Albemarle Base Submarine Veterans Chapter and Edenton Tea Party National Society Daughter of the American Revolution placed wreaths at the veterans memorial.
“Our new Chaplain, Anita Mason did an excellent job in conveying the meaning of the day and was prepared, probably more so than I due to the strangeness of the whole programless program,” Sobulefsky said. “Many who came brought their own chairs and social distancing was followed nicely. Hopefully our Veterans Day program will be able to be held normally!”
American Legion Post 40 noted that if a love one, family member or family friend does not have military foot marker or head stone, a family member can go to the Chowan County Veterans Service Office, in the Public Safety Building on Freemason Street, and request a free foot stone.
Family members must fill out a form, and the service officer will submit the request and let you know when it arrives. Chowan County VSO is Archie Aples, 252-482-1033.