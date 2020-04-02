For a copy of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, visit https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO121-Stay-at-Home-Order-3.pdf
Town of Edenton officials tested teleconferencing Tuesday as a means of conducing town council meetings.
The effort is an attempt to conduct town business while complying with Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order issuing a stay-in-place order until April 30.
According to Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, the town was going to attempt teleconferencing with Mayor Jimmy Stallings Tuesday afternoon. If successful, the town was to work on arranging a special town council meeting for council to consider adopting policy and procedures for conducting Electronic Meetings.
Knighton said the town employees have spent a great deal of time explaining the order to citizens and businesses as it pertains to our industries and businesses.
In Chowan County, many industries and businesses are deemed essential under the Governor’s essential services list. In addition, the Order provides that non-essential businesses that conduct business while maintain social distancing between and among employees and customers except at point of sale or purchase are included as essential and can continue to operate.
“The Chamber of Commerce, Edenton Chowan Partnership, Destination Downtown Edenton and the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority are assisting our industries and businesses determine their operational status,” Knighton said. “The Order bans gatherings of more 10 people and directs everyone, all of us, to physically stay at least six feet apart from others. Mayor Stallings said yesterday he was pleased to see people complying with the social distancing requirements however every single one of us needs to be doing their part to help slow the spread of the virus.”
The Order closed all playgrounds however Town and County parks remain open to the public.
“We encourage people to visit the parks as long as they are practicing social distancing,” Knightson said. “The Town’s restrooms in Colonial Park will remain open for now.”
Highlights of the stay-at-home order and the county and town’s response include:
• The Stay At Home Order, orders individuals to Stay at Home however, the order also allows residents to leave the home for Essential Activities which are all listed in the order. (attached)
• Under the order individuals may leave their homes to obtain necessary supplies or to receive goods and services.
• Businesses that meet social distancing requirements defined in the order, AREincluded under the definition of “Essential Business and Operations” classification and ARE allowed to remain openunder the order.
• Grocery stores will remain open under this order
• Businesses that were ordered to close under previous orders, must remain closed.
• There is no curfew in place for Chowan County or the Town of Edenton at this time
• The County and Town do not plan to impose any additional restrictions at this time
• Chowan County has provided two Wi-Fi access points that the public may utilize from their vehicles. They are located:The Chowan County Public Safety Center (305 West Freemason St. Edenton, NC). The Chowan County Courthouse (parking lot on the post office side). The SSID is “STAY in you car.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that a statewide stay-at-home order will start next week, saying more movement restrictions are needed to blunt the new coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overrun by cases.
Cooper said the order will take effect at 5 p.m. Monday and last 30 days. It will prevent people from leaving their homes except for work that’s considered essential, along with activities such as getting food, going to the doctor or exercising. Cooper’s order also bans groups of more than 10 people, and individuals who are outdoors are asked to stay 6 feet apart.
The restrictions for the state’s 10.5 million residents largely mimic what large counties — such as Mecklenburg and Wake — and cities like Durham and Winston-Salem had been issuing on their own earlier this week. Violations of the statewide order are punishable by a misdemeanor.
Cooper already had issued statewide orders that shuttered K-12 schools through mid-May, banned mass gatherings of more than 50 people, told restaurants to stop dine-in service and closed hair salons, gyms and movie theaters. These closings and restrictions elsewhere has led to an historic spike in unemployment claims.
“Being apart from family and friends is difficult,” Cooper said at a news conference. “Losing your job or closing your business has to be difficult. But we have to act now in the safest, smartest way while we have the chance to save lives. It is truly a matter of life and death.”
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced more than 1,498 positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday morning. Regionally, there are six case in Bertie County, four each in Hertford and Pasquotank counties and one case each in Perquimans and Washington counties. More than 157 people are hospitalized statewide, according to the department.
Eight deaths from COVID-19 have been reported as of Tuesday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up within three weeks. It can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for older adults and people those with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover.