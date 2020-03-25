Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina restaurants and bars were to be closed to sit-down service and limited to take-out or delivery orders starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores, are exempt from this order and will remain open, though they may not serve sit-down food.
Restaurants are not impacted by the order of closing nonessential businesses.
Most restaurants are currently offering take-out or limited delivery. For information, contact the restaurant to place an order or visit their websites or Facebook pages.
Restaurants
- 309 Bistro 482-0997
- Chicken Kitchen 482-4721
- Downtown Café’ & Soda Shoppe 482-8300
- Edenton Coffee House Café’ 482-7465
- Emilio’s Store 482-8240
- Famous Subs 482-4934
- The Freeze 482-2402
- Governor’s Pub 482-7655
- Jim’s Market & Deli 221-8143
- Mamasita’s 482-6892
- Nothing Fancy Café 482-1909
- Old Colony Smokehouse 482-2400
- Shun Xing 482-9999
- The Table Restaurant 482-3641
- Waterman’s Grill 482-7733
- Westover Store and Deli 482-3323
Fast food
- Burger King 482-8804
- Dairy Queen 482-0718
- McDonald’s 482-8072
- Pizza Hut 482-3290
- Subway 482-2984
- Taco Bell 482-2204
- Wendy’s 482-1045