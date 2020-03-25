Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina restaurants and bars were to be closed to sit-down service and limited to take-out or delivery orders starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores, are exempt from this order and will remain open, though they may not serve sit-down food.

Restaurants are not impacted by the order of closing nonessential businesses.

Most restaurants are currently offering take-out or limited delivery. For information, contact the restaurant to place an order or visit their websites or Facebook pages.

Restaurants

  • 309 Bistro 482-0997
  • Chicken Kitchen 482-4721
  • Downtown Café’ & Soda Shoppe 482-8300
  • Edenton Coffee House Café’ 482-7465
  • Emilio’s Store 482-8240
  • Famous Subs 482-4934
  • The Freeze 482-2402
  • Governor’s Pub 482-7655
  • Jim’s Market & Deli 221-8143
  • Mamasita’s 482-6892
  • Nothing Fancy Café 482-1909
  • Old Colony Smokehouse 482-2400
  • Shun Xing 482-9999
  • The Table Restaurant 482-3641
  • Waterman’s Grill 482-7733
  • Westover Store and Deli 482-3323

Fast food

  • Burger King 482-8804
  • Dairy Queen 482-0718
  • McDonald’s 482-8072
  • Pizza Hut 482-3290
  • Subway 482-2984
  • Taco Bell 482-2204
  • Wendy’s 482-1045

