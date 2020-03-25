Other day, Yates Parrish Jr. came in to renew seven longtime subscriptions for family members wanting to continue to read the Chowan Herald.
They live in a brick farmhouse on Old Hertford Road – delivered newspapers to that address recently.
Got to talking to Yates and his bride Mary Julia (Harrell), who were married 70 years on February 26, 1950.
Wow! Couple finishes each other’s sentences, which means they are still in love.
When asked what the secret to a long marriage is, Yates and Mary Julia both said it is good communication, listening to one another.
Yates and his family are longtime farmers. Parrish’ folk are known as good farmers, hard workers.
Forgot how many hundreds of acres the family tends to each season, but it ain’t no hobby farm like that guy had on Green Acres, the popular 70s television show.
Think Yates said that one of his kin found the first cotton bloom of the season last year. Chowan Herald published that photo.
Yates and Mary Julia had a reception the other day – Feb. 22 – in the fellowship hall at Edenton Baptist Church, where they are longtime members of the congregation.
More than 220 people attended the reception that had a giant cake made by Eula Jordan, so you know it was good.
Congrats on 70 years together building a family and successful farm – you make Chowan County proud!