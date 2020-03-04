Fitness
The fitness room is open from 8-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE — 10:15-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class geared to arthritis problems.
SENIOR BOWLING — Mondays, we will leave the Center at 12:15 p.m., go to Albemarle Lanes, and return by 3:30 p.m. Transportation is $2.
FITNESS CLASSES — $4/class or $30/month. Schedule: Mondays, 9 a.m., Total Body, Essentrics or Yoga, 5:30 p.m., Pilates; Tuesday, 9 a.m., Step Interval, 5:30 p.m., Zumba; Wednesday, 9 a.m., Chilates, 5:30 p.m., Pilates; Thursday, 9 a.m., Your Choice Class, 5:30 p.m., Zumba: Friday, 9 a.m., Yoga
FUN SWIM — Every Wednesday, we will leave the Center at 12:15 p.m. for a Fun Swim at the YMCA swimming from 1-2 p.m. and return by 3 p.m. Cost is $6. Deadline is two days before.
WALKING CLUB — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the old D.F. Walker gym.
LINE DANCE CLASS — Mondays and Fridays, 10:15 a.m., beginner; 10:45 a.m. advanced.
Activities
PIANO MUSIC — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
COMPUTER USE — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
CORNHOLE — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
TABLE TENNIS — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY LUNCH/PARTY — We will have an Irish lunch and party at noon March 17. Cost is $3, and the registration deadline is March 9.
STEPS TO HEALTH-TAKE CONTROL — Presented by Mary Morris at noon — sugar on March 17.
BINGO – We will play Bingo from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the center. This is free.
Grocery Shopping Tips — 11:30 a.m. March 12, 26.
Monthly Medical Notes — 11:30 a.m., March 26.
Crossword Puzzle — 11:30 a.m., March 19.
Birthday Quiz — 11:30 p.m., March 5.
Trivia Plus — 11:30 a.m., March 26.
Word Search — 11:30 a.m., March 31.
Sign up for Medicaid at the Center on March 18. Call for an appointment.
Classes
WOODCARVING CLASS — Every Friday, the group will meet at the center from 9 a.m. to noon. Join the group or just come see the projects they are working on.
CROCHET CLASS — Come join our group from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 4, 18 and 25.
Trips
SHOPPING TRIP—On March 20, we will leave the center at 8:30 a.m. and go to Lynnhaven Mall for shopping and lunch on your own and return by 5 p.m. The cost is $6 and the deadline to pay is March 4.