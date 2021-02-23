The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office recently received equipment from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
The agency, headquarted in the Public Safety Center on West Freemason Street, received outer carriers and a ballistic shield.
“The ballistic shield will provide a higher level of safety for our deputies as we conduct and execute search warrants, as well as many other operations,” a Facebook post said. “The outer carriers are an invaluable tool that will provide adaptability and comfortability to our deputies, while providing the necessary protection to the men and women of our office in the line of duty.”
Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight applied for and was awarded the equipment through the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association which allowed Chowan County tax dollars to be used for other necessary services.