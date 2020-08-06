Chowan County 4-H hosted the first ever virtual Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp on July 21-24. This camp is typically a week-long event offered in-person by the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person 4-H youth programming has been put on hold. In order to still engage our youth, Chowan County 4-H reformulated this program to be offered on a virtual platform. This class was taught by Mary Morris, (Chowan County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent), Camaryn Byrum (Chowan County 4-H Agent), and Patty Bowers (Chowan County EFNEP Program Assistant). Each participating youth was gifted a Jr. Chef’s kit that included all of the recipe ingredients for the week, cutting board, lettuce knife, reusable water bottle, an apron, a jump rope, measuring cups, and so much more.
We met via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon daily. Each day, youth participated in interactive lessons. Over the course of the program, youth learned about the importance of being prepared, being clean and being safe in the kitchen. Other lessons included kitchen responsibilities, oven and kitchen appliances safety, NC seasonal produce, MyPlate, and how to properly measure ingredients.
Lessons were accompanied by kid-friendly recipes that each youth prepared from his/her own home under the guidance of Extension staff. The week’s recipes included a fruity fizz drink, Ranch Chex mix, quick pizza with English muffins, a yogurt sundae, and turkey tortilla wraps.
We are so happy that we were able to offer this program to Chowan County youth, even though we could not meet in-person. We hope that next summer we are able to offer this program face to face.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or visit our Facebook page, Chowan County 4-H.