EDENTON — A Chowan County first responder has tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in a press release Friday.
The county said the employee, who last worked a full shift on March 31, reported to work on April 7 and prior to beginning their shift failed the daily screening.
The employee was sent to get a lab test and was sent home to self-isolate while awaiting the test’s results. The county said it was notified Friday the employee has a lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The employee remains in isolation and persons with whom they were in direct contact have been notified, the county said. The county said no further information about the employee or the department for which they work would be released.
“Because we are a very small county with regards to employee population it is important to us that we protect the privacy of the individual involved,” county spokeswoman Susanne Stallings said. “With our previous case of the presumptive positive household member of an employee, that we announced last week, we did not announce that department ... for this very reason.”
Chowan said COVID-19 screenings of all first responders in the county by Vidant Chowan Hospital personnel began March 21 and continue.
In addition, all equipment at the county’s first-responder station is cleaned and disinfected after each call and at the beginning of each shift. Employees also continue to wear personal protective equipment based on the nature of the calls they’re on.
Also on Friday, Pasquotank, Bertie and Perquimans all added new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the total in the region to 39.
Bertie now has 12 cases, Pasquotank has 11 and Perquimans has three cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website.
Other counties in the region reporting cases include Hertford, with four; Gates with four; Currituck with three; and Chowan with two. Camden continues to have no lab-confirmed cases, according to DHHS.
Dare County, which has its own health department, is reporting eight COVID-19 cases on the DHHS website. The county, however, reported Thursday that it has 13 cases.
Statewide, the total number of lab-confirmed cases as of Friday morning was 3,908 with 74 deaths. Two of those deaths were Bertie and Hertford. Dare also has reported a COVID-19-related death but it’s not included on the state website.
DHHS was also reporting Friday that 423 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in the state and that at least 57,645 tests for the virus have been conducted.
In another COVID-19 development, businesspeople in eastern North Carolina are being invited to participate in a telephone town hall about the virus next week with Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and the top-ranking Republican congressman on the House Committee on Small Business.
Murphy, who represents all area counties included in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, will take part in the Tuesday call along with U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, a GOP congressman representing Ohio’s 3rd District.
The congressmen are expected to make opening statements before opening the floor to questions.
“This is a unique opportunity to receive answers about the federal government’s response to the economic implications of social distancing and stay-at-home orders,” Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass said in a press release.
Currituck Chamber of Commerce members and business owners who would like to participate should visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKErxn3BimDjdIt3w9AwKymv_NOmBAlJfClLSDSeXqMTiLCQ/viewform and fill out the form. For additional questions contact Murphy’s communications director Michael Mead at Michael.Mead@mail.house.gov.
In another COVID-19 development, financial assistance for emergency child care is also being offered to essential workers through May and could be extended beyond that. To receive an emergency care subsidy, parents must complete the COVID-19 Parent Application for Financial Assistance for Emergency Child Care and submit it to their child care provider. For more information, essential workers needing assistance should call (888) 600-1685 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about childcare during the pandemic, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/child-care.
In another COVID-19 development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is extending the grace period for National Flood Insurance Program customers who may be experiencing financial hardship to renew their flood insurance policies from 30 to 120 days.
The extension applies to NFIP flood insurance policies with an expiration date between February 13 and June 15, 2020. For more information about renewing flood insurance policies or resolving an underpayment, policyholders can contact their insurance carriers or call the National Flood Insurance Program Call Center at 1-877-336-2627.
In another development, farmers and food businesses may be able to take advantage of several grant and loan programs offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadlines to submit new requests for USDA’s 2020 Local Agriculture Market Program grants have been extended by two weeks to the end of May. For more details, visit nasda.us16.list-manage.com.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture has also established a COVID-19 agriculture hotline for those with questions about how the pandemic is affecting agriculture. The hotline can be reached at 1-866-747-9823 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Questions may also be emailed to Covid19questions@ncagr.gov.
North Carolina health care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus fight, or their families, can also receive free emotional support from licensed therapists in the state through the Hope4Healers program by calling 919-226-2002.