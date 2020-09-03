On Aug. 30, 1934, the first edition of the Chowan Herald hit local newsstands.
Back then, publishers J. Edwin Bufflap and Hector Lupton noted the newspaper’s purpose was to publish a fair presentation of news of general interest “irrespective of the opinion, religion and politics of said publishers.”
In 1934, the newspaper relied on submissions and advertising from the community to keep it going, as it does now. We need the community, and the community — even in a world of “Fake News” — needs us.
When a citizen can’t make a town council meeting, we’re listening to the Zoom calls and emailing the town manager. When you can’t make the football game against Manteo, we’re there covering it. When you harvest the first cotton of the season, we include the proud moment in the paper.
If you visit digitalnc.org, the microfilm at Shephard-Pruden Memorial Library or the bound editions in our office, you’ll see Chowan County’s preserved history — prices of groceries, names of old businesses, births, weddings, graduations, school class assignments, deaths, etc.
We are a first draft of Chowan County’s history. You can grab it and hold on to it, unlike a rotating ad on a computer screen or a 30-second promotion at who knows when on the radio.
For 86 years, we have occupied the same spot on South Broad Street in the Josephine Leary building. Our space is a little smaller than when we first started. Our aim is the same as the original publishers and others who have walked through our doors since 1934 — present the news of Chowan County for all people “regardless of opinion, religion and politics.”
As we continue into move toward 100 years of publication, we will strive to provide coverage to everyone by expanding our online presence. We know not all Chowan County residents have or want internet service, so we will continue to offer our print edition. Think of our online presence as the enhanced edition, with videos and interactive features you can’t replicate on paper.
We will continue to strive to be a voice for everyone, but we need your help to do so.
Our bills are paid through advertisements and subscriptions — either online or print editions. We have served our community for 86 years. Please help us continue to do so by either contributing to the editorial or financial side of the paper.
Our paper is filled with original content written by our staff and contributed by our many readers throughout the region.
There was a time, as recently as 2017, where you could find four or five different newspapers in boxes lined up in a row on South Broad Street. Now there is only one — the Chowan Herald.
Unlike other news sources, we don’t cover just “big” stories or write a drive-by story when we happen to be in town. We welcome submissions from the Yeopim River to Tyner and the surrounding counties. We write about various issues of interest to all people.
We thank you for helping us reach our 86th year. We look forward to continue to serve Chowan County and the region for many more.