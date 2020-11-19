This week marks the beginning of the busy season here at the Chowan Herald.
While it is on today’s front page, I just want to remind everyone that we have an early deadline for the Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, edition. All editorial copy must be in no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Advertising and obituary deadlines are on the same day. For details, call our advertising rep Bev Alexander at 252-404-2161 or our Customer Service department at 252-329-9505.
Besides the early Thanksgiving deadline, we are gearing up for our Letters to Santa section. While at the Edenton tree lighting ceremony, Santa noted how much he misses getting letters — most people send texts or emails. We plan share our letters with Santa and run them in our Dec. 24 edition. In the past, we’ve sent traditional letters, as well as resume cover letters and artwork. I think the pets at the Tri-County Animal Shelter may be getting some help from their human friends for this year’s batch.
The deadline for Santa letters is Dec. 11. They can be emailed to me at nlayton@ncweeklies.com .
Now that we’ve gotten the deadlines out of the way, can I tell you how excited my family is to have sports officially start at the middle and high schools? Both schools’ cross-country teams will open their season this week, as will volleyball. The Bulldogs’ soccer team already has a game under its belt. A special thank you to all the coaches and parents who have put together these new seasons under the unusual circumstances.
Thanksgiving week will mark my two-year anniversary as Chowan Herald editor. Someone recently asked how the newspaper is doing. We recently renewed our lease in the Josephine Leary building, which we have been in for 86 years. While our footprint in the building is smaller (the newspaper occupied all of it for a long time), we hope to continue to serve our community for many years to come.
Since it is Thanksgiving and the beginning of the season of giving, I request that you show your support of local journalism by sending the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation a donation for the Rebecca Bunch/Chowan Herald scholarship. Rebecca and the now-retired Sue Bunch really ran the paper for many decades. This scholarship goes to a worthy John A. Holmes High School senior who excels in their English studies.
In closing, I’d like to share some thank yous. I would like to thank our many readers who help us get things right and sometimes praise us when we do so. It means a lot to us.
I’d also like to thank my kids for putting up with me being at their schools or event as a parent and reporter. I also thank businesses, nonprofits, etc., that put up with me bringing said kids to their events while I work.
I am thankful to those who wonder about things, and then ask us to look into it. The fact that you thought of us means you care about getting information, not just for yourself but for the community.
I’m also thankful to those who don’t read the newspaper, as you show us how much work we need to do to inform people.
While life may look different this year, it is my goal — the newspaper’s goal — to continue to help Chowan County navigate this pandemic and come out of it better than before.
From my family to yours, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. It’s a good day to be a Chowan County resident.
Thank you for reading and I’ll see you around the Cupola.