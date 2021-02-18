Page B6
Sudoku, crossword, word scramble and more!
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 1:09 am
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York. * From Thursday morning through Friday morning * Low pressure tracking south and east of the area will bring multiple rounds of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall from Thursday through Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected in the watch area, with locally higher amounts likely. Given the already wet ground, this additional rainfall will likely result in multiple instances of flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.