SNOW HILL - The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team was represented at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East regional individual women’s tennis tournaments Friday and Saturday at Greene Central High School.
On Friday, the Holmes doubles team of Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart along with singles player Ellie Spear qualified to play next weekend at Ting Park in Holly Springs in the NCHSAA 2A State Tennis Tournament.
On Saturday, Ellie Spear won the East regional singles tournament.
FOOTBALL
John A. Holmes 63, Camden County 14: The Aces (6-2, 5-1 NCC) defeated the Bruins (3-6, 2-4 NCC) in a conference game Friday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s J’ron Pendleton completed 3 of 4 passes for 56 yards with at touchdown.
Pendleton added 71 rushing yards, Devin Bell rushed for 76 yards, Jayce McFadden ran for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Andre Barnett had a 40-yard touchdown catch for Camden.
Bell and Isaiah Hill each had eight receiving yards.
Hill and Barnett led the team with six total tackles each, while Donte Tylor and David Neal followed with five tackles each.
Holmes’ Malachi White led the team with 208 yards on seven carries and four rushing touchdowns.
White also had one receiving touchdown.
Quan Twine had five carries for 119 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Landen Hoggard paced the Aces with a touchdown pass, 116 passing yards on 4 of 6 pass attempts.
Deondre’ Bunch led the Aces with 10 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.
The Aces led the Bruins 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Edenton began the second quarter with a 58-yard touchdown run by Twine.
White scored four of his touchdowns in the second quarter, which included a 34-yard touchdown catch from Hoggard with 2:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Holmes led 48-14 at halftime.
Up next, Camden concludes its regular season with a home game against Manteo on Oct. 29, while Holmes goes to Ahoskie to play Hertford County on Oct. 29 in a battle of second place teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
BOYS SOCCER
Currituck 10, John A. Holmes 1: The Knights 5-5-1, 4-4-1 NCC) defeated the Aces (3-11, 0-9 NCC) in a league match Monday at Currituck County High School in Barco. According to MaxPreps.com, Mark Perez scored a goal for the Aces.
First Flight def. John A. Holmes: According to MaxPreps.com, the Nighthawks (10-1-1, 9-0-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned a conference win against the Aces (3-12, 0-10 NCC) because of a forfeit by the Aces.
The match was scheduled to be played Wednesday in Edenton.
VOLLEYBALL
Bartlett Yancey def. John A. Holmes 25-12, 25-16, 25-13: The No. 6 seed Buccaneers (21-1) defeated the No. 27 seed Aces (9-15) in the first round of the state playoffs in East region Saturday afternoon at Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville.
John A. Holmes def. Hertford County 25-17, 25-15, 25-17: The Aces (9-14, 7-7 NCC) defeated the Bears (2-15, 2-13 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.