Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White recently announced changes at the school in Tyner.
“As the parent or guardian of a CMS student, we want you to know that we are committed to offering your child the absolute best overall middle-school experience,” White wrote.
The school is launching a Career Academy to include courses in agriculture, health sciences, business, finance, marketing, trade, engineering, consumer science, and architecture.
“Each of these modules and courses directly correlate with next level opportunities at John A. Holmes High School, which allows our students to graduate with seven years of experience in these selected fields,” the letter says.
The school is expanding its advanced options for sixth- and seventh-grade students. Students must have a teacher recommendation for placement in an advance course, and may take a combination of core and advanced courses.
For eight-graders, CMS is increasing its high school credit options to include Math 1, Environmental Science, English 1 and Spanish 1.
The school will also offer a virtual academy for students who need specific remediation, acceleration or additional course offerings.
In terms of arts, the school in expanding its arts program to offer drama. The school will continue to offer general music, chorus, visual arts and band.
In terms of athletics, CMS is expanding its program to include two volleyball teams. In addition, the school offers cheerleading, football, soccer, basketball, softball, cross-country, wrestling and track. During the past five years, the school’s athletic teams have accumulated 19 conference championships.
“We will continue to expand and refine our program of study to ensure a cutting-edge education for each of the children we are blessed to serve,” White said.