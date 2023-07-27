Taking the Oath

During a ceremony July 18 at the Perquimans County Courthouse, (l-r) Perquimans Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley administers the oath of office to new Chairman Bobby Siller and board members Victoria Butler, Kevin Jones and Vera Murrill.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Board of Elections

With the exception of Pasquotank County and Camden County, other area county election boards have approved their early voting plans for the fall municipal elections.

Early voting at the Chowan County Board of Elections for the Nov. 7 Edenton town election will begin on Thursday, Oct. 19 and continue weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, Nov. 3. Voters will also have one day of Saturday early voting, on Saturday, Nov. 4. Voting hours that day also will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  