EDENTON — Like old friends who hadn’t seen each other in a couple of years, Albemarle residents and the Chowan County Regional fair greeted each other eagerly Tuesday evening and started getting reacquainted.
Pasquotank County residents Matthew and Nettie Broyles have been coming to the fair since they were young children. They weren’t able to come last year, however, because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the fair in 2020.
Matthew said he and his wife were excited to be back this year and to bring their 4-year-old son Bryson with them.
Bryson immediately gravitated toward the mechanical bull ride as the family entered the American Legion Fairgounds in Edenton.
“As soon as he walked out here and saw it he wanted to ride it,” Matthew said.
Bryson said the ride was fun.
“I held my hand out and I stayed on — until I fell,” Bryson said.
His father noted his son did a good job of staying atop the mechanical bull.
“We ride dirt bikes on the weekends so he has got pretty good balance,” Matthew said.
Micheila White said she was happy to be back at the fair, and especially to bring her daughters Jayda, 4, and Laiya, 3.
“This is their first time coming ever,” White said. “They are excited.”
Educational exhibits at this year’s fair include the model train circus world display set up by Edenton residents Ed and Lisette Diehl. Billed the “LED Circus” for their names Lisette and Ed Diehl, the exhibit teaches about traditions of railroading and also old-time circuses.
Ed said he has collected model trains his entire life. Lisette explained that she fashions most of the display’s scenery from used toys.
Both are from railroad families. Ed said his father worked for the Railway Express and both his grandfathers were with Baltimore-Ohio.
Some of Lisette’s family, meanwhile, worked for Norfolk & Western.
“We are retired educators,” she said. “We do this as an educational thing for the kids and as a memory for the older people to remember what the circuses used to be like.”
On Wednesday at the fair, students in grades K-12 are admitted at half-price. The Open Door-Bertie Praise Band will be on the main stage beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Fearless Flores Thrill Show is presenting two shows nightly throughout the fair.
On Thursday persons 60 and older get free entry. A special senior citizens program begins at 4 p.m.
All the exhibits, rides and nightly shows will be available. A Southern Gospel program will be presented from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Show Barn.
On Friday, the gate admission is $8 and armbands for rides are $20. The band Uphill will perform on the main stage beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday is military day, with half-price admission for active-duty military and their families.
Justin Holland will perform on the main stage Saturday at 6:30 p.m. And the Miss Chowan County Regional Fair Pageant will take place in the Show Barn beginning at 6 p.m.
This year marks the 75th year for the Chowan County Regional Fair, which began in 1947. The fair wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about the fair is available online at www.ChowanFair.com.