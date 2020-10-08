Chowan Sees Covid Spike

Albemarle Regional Health Service reported Chowan County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases within the last week.
Also, ARHS said two residents of Hertford County died recently from COVID-19. Both individuals were over the age of 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. These most recent deaths are attributed to the facility outbreak at Creekside Care and Rehabilitation. To protect each families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
These deaths were the 93rd related to the coronavirus in the eight-county region.
Center for Disease Control’s latest death counts indicate that the crude case fatality rate is around 28 percent for patients 85 or older and 18 percent for 75-to-84-year-olds.
That rate falls to about 8 percent for 65-to-74-year-olds, 2 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds, 0.6 percent for patients in their 40s, 0.2 percent for patients in their 30s, 0.06 percent for patients in their late teens and early 20s, 0.02 percent for 5-to-17-year-olds, and 0.04 percent for children 4 and younger.
The COVID-19 case count in ARHS’ eight-county region grew to 3,154 cases — an increase of 173 cases since a week ago. The number of active cases fell to 270 cases — a decrease of more than 100 since a week ago.
The number of persons in the eight counties who’ve recovered from the virus, meanwhile, rose to 2,793 — an increase of 273 in a week.
Last week, Chowan County – 386 lab confirmed cases –108 active, 275 recovered, and 3 deaths. A week earlier, Chowan County had 346 lab confirmed cases -89 active, 255 recovered, and 2 deaths.
When asked about the latest spike in Chowan County, ARHS Spokeswoman Amy Underhill said during the past week the health service has noticed additional cases have fed into the state reporting system that were actually from tests conducted over the past four months. There were over 70 cases region wide that were late feeds.
“Staff have been reviewing each case before determining their status and as progress is made in contacting each individual case, we anticipate being able to mark a significant number of these cases as resolved. Chowan County is also experiencing several outbreaks at three local long-term care facilities,” she said.
According to ARHS latest figures, Perquimans County has 191 lab confirmed cases – 3 active, 185 recovered, and 3 deaths. A week earlier, Perquimans County had 186 lab confirmed cases – 24 active, 159 recovered, and 3 deaths.
The CDC’s overall infection fatality estimate implies that COVID-19, while not nearly as lethal as many people initially feared, is about six times as deadly as the seasonal flu.
Worth noting, Underhill said as far as flu activity, ARHS has not seen much in our area as of yet. She said ARHS’ baseline is usually around 2% when the health service starts seeing flu season activity with increases up to 8% during the most active part of the season. The beginning of flu season is just starting now.
Moreover, while flu deaths are reported, flu is not considered a reportable condition, therefore influenza like illness from emergency department data and lab data from sentinel surveillance sites are instrumental in determining flu activity in our region and across the state, Underhill said.
During the 2019-20, there was one flu death reported to ARHS and statewide, there were 186 flu deaths, which represents 0.002% of the state’s total population, according to data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Overall, about 6 percent of the population experienced an influenza-like illness during the flu season that ended in February. There were 1,593 flu deaths statewide between 2009 and 2020, according to NCDHHR data.
Meanwhile back to Covid-19; Bertie had a reported 627 total lab-confirmed covid cases, of which 13 were active as of Monday. There were 603 recovered cases and 11 deaths reported.
Camden had a total of 121 lab-confirmed covid cases. Of those 15 were still active, while 103 were recovered. Three deaths were reported.
Currituck County had a total of 194 lab-confirmed cases. Of those cases, 13 were active, 178 recovered with three deaths.
Gates had 146 total lab-confirmed cases, with two still being active. there were 141 recovered cases and three deaths. Hertford had 801 total lab-confirmed cases, 32 of which were active. A total of 735 were recovered. Thrity-four death were reported.
Pasquotank had 746 total lab-confirmed cases, of which 101 were active, 612 were recovered and 33 deaths occurred.