After picking up the upset in the Conference Carolinas Quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Chowan men’s basketball team will look to continue that trend against the No. 2 seeded Belmont Abbey today.
Game time in Belmont is 7:30 p.m.
This marks the first semifinals appearance and only the third tournament victory for the Hawks during the Division II era.
In its last game, Chowan led Southern Wesleyan for most of the contest in a 79-75 upset victory.
Chowan’s Jonathan McFall, Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 17.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
CU’s Jaedon Willis (Third Team) and Jaylen Dilliard (Third Team) average 17.5 and 14.2 points respectively. Elijah Hill chips in with 10.8 points a night.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WILSON — The second seeded Barton Bulldogs gave the Chowan women’s basketball team fits in the paint as the Hawks dropped the Conference Carolinas Quarterfinal match-up 82-58 on Tuesday evening at Barton.
CU’s Aniah Patterson led the team with 13 points, while Keibra Hopkins scored 11. Demetria Bland chipped in with nine points and five assists. Kyani Moore produced a spark off the bench with a career-high eight points and 10 rebounds.
Chowan would turn the ball over 23 times in the contest but the Bulldogs did their damage in the paint with 40 points in the paint and 22 second chance points.
— Chowan athletics
SOFTBALL
Shi Cain of Erskine and Megan Vincent of Chowan have collected the weekly honors for Conference Carolinas softball.
Cain was named the Player of the Week, while Vincent picked up Pitcher of the Week honors.
A junior from Rockwell, North Carolina, Cain hit .625 (5-of-8) last week for Erskine. She had six RBIs and scored one run. Cain also slugged 1.000 on the week and owned an on-base percentage of .769.
A senior from Boykins, Virginia, Vincent was 2-0 last week in the circle. She struck out 21 and she allowed just two runs in 14 innings in the circle. Vincent was particularly strong in Chowan’s first game win over Frostburg State.
In the 5-0 Chowan win, Vincent fanned 12 and pitched a two-hit complete-game shutout.
She followed that up with nine strikeouts in her next outing. Vincent’s opponents hit just .170 against her in the two games.
— Conference Carolinas
CIAA BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTE — Twenty-four Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) men’s and women’s student-athletes who excel both on and off the field were unveiled as candidates for the 2020-21 Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes the total student-athlete and encourages student leaders to use their platform in athletics to positively impact their communities.
CIAA award candidates were nominated by their respective universities, must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.
Elizabeth City State University’s nominees are Tiffany McCarter (women’s basketball) and Justin Faison (men’s basketball).
— CIAA