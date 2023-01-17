Warren Bridge 1

The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River is shown in December. North Carolina’s proposed $268 million project to replace the bridge linking Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.

 JOHN FOLEY/THE PERQUIMANS WEEKLY

COLUMBIA - A replacement for the 60-year-old Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 between Tyrrell and Dare counties is a step closer to reality.

A proposed $289.5 million project to replace the bridge and install broadband infrastructure in the region will receive a $110 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

