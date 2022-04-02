If one could just imagine times like they used to be: hand-dipped ice cream heaped high on a waffle cone — a scoop of chocolate boosting a scoop of vanilla capped with a scoop of strawberry; a chunk of hoop cheese cut from the round wheel and just the size one is craving; or, as one pulling beside the gasoline pump, a bell clanging twice, as someone comes to the car window to ask, “How much gas do you need?”
Actually, there’s no need to imagine this at all; one can experience it firsthand at Gibbs Enterprises, Inc. Moments like this are not of times past, but times present, where customers come first.
Decades ago, many small family-owned stores dotted and dominated the landscape of Hyde County’s rural communities. These small stores sold food, supplies and other sundry items that were first brought in by boat, and later, when roadways improved, transported by truck.
History and tradition, as well as knowing what a community needs to maintain a way of living, to move into the future is important to the people of Hyde County.
This is true for Jesse Gibbs Sr. and his wife, Dottie, who have owned and operated Gibbs Enterprises, Inc. since 1992, with help from both of their children, Lisa and Jess.
Before their ownership, the business had been known as the W.H. Cox Service Station, owned and operated for many years by Bill Harvey Cox.
Shortly after Jesse graduated from East Hyde High School in 1959, he worked with J.B. Cahoon, T. Etheridge, and Bill Harvey Cox doing a variety of jobs such as pumping fuel, washing cars, changing oil, balancing tires, waiting on customers and delivering fuel, jobs that would give him the experience needed to one day operate his own business.
He married Dottie Mooney when he was 25, and they moved to Newport News, Virginia where he worked in a shipyard for four years as a mechanic on cranes and other equipment.
One weekend while visiting home, Bill Harvey asked Jesse, “How about coming back to work with me and drive the oil truck?”
Jesse explained that his wife didn’t care for Newport News, he couldn’t get the raise he wanted at the shipyards and his father had recently passed. After a couple weeks, he decided to return home.
“I run the oil truck for Bill Harvey and then I helped him at the store nights and mornings until I had to go back out on the oil truck. It went on for fifty years that way.”
During that span of time, Jesse drove for Coastal Oil Company, which later became known as Eastern Fuels.
Jesse’s son, Jess, who started working at his father’s store in 1994, said that, “Dad was one of them when someone called late at night to say, ‘I am out of kerosene,’ he’d go take it to them. When boats would come in, he’d go right to the boat and fill them up off of the oil truck. And farmers, too.”
Similar to Jesse, Dottie has an early connection to Bill Harvey’s store before their ownership. When local television stations were limited to half a dozen channels in much of Hyde County, reception poor most of the time, Dottie rented out VHS movies inside a room of that store.
During their ownership, they have provided a variety of services.
Jess said, “We pump gas for people, which gives us a chance to get in touch and talk to them. If people want us to check their oil, we check their oil. You get to talk to everybody and see how they’re doing.
“We also tote things out to the car if people need help,” added Jess. “I’ll meet them at the door, get what they want, and take it to them because some people can’t get in and out.”
“Dad’s the front man and mom’s the back person,” Jess said. “She runs the cash register and does the bookkeeping on the computer.”
Beyond the storefront window, the building, built by Bill Harvey with the help of Tony Spencer in 1932, has a 90-year history of being exactly what it is today: a store offering convenience for a community’s everyday needs no matter who the customers are: fisherman, farmer, out-of-town worker, local or anybody passing through.
Although their hours are 4 a.m. until 8 p.m., Jesse typically opens the store at 3:30 a.m. By the time he arrives, the early morning customers are either lined up waiting at the gas pumps or waiting to go inside to buy food and supplies for their workday.
“I open up early mornings to catch the crabbers and fishermen that’s going out and the farmers that leave early to go into the fields. I have a station full of people waiting for me when I come to work. And there’s people that’s passing through and don’t have enough gas to get to Manns Harbor,” said Jesse. “We have a lot of hunters who come in here mornings to get what they need.”
Hydraulic oil is a popular item for both fishermen and farmers, but Jesse sells motor oil, white waterproof boots, blue gloves, belts and a variety of groceries including hand-dipped ice cream, coffee and hoop cheese and a lot of it.
“I have a whole crowd of coffee drinkers here shooting the breeze and lying and everything else,” laughed Jesse.
As a matter of fact, Jesse sells about sixty pots of coffee a day. Considering that he is open seven days a week nearly all year, he goes through over 21,000 pots of coffee a year.
Hoop cheese is also popular and the average container weighs a bit more than 21 pounds. Each year Jesse sells more than two hundred containers of hoop cheese which amounts to more than 4,200 pounds a year.
But owning a business is not only a huge responsibility to a community; it is a chance to make a difference and Jesse and his family have placed the community in their best interest.
“People depend on me a lot,” Jesse said. “I just try to help the community.”
At age 82, when some people are slowing down, Jesse continues to work a day of twelve or more hours.
“Ever since I’ve been working, I’ve always worked seven days a week. I’ve had one vacation in 82 years and that was one week that I took off and that’s the only time I ever took off unless I was sick. But I love coming down here and being with the people,” he said.
But Jesse’s is more than what is sold behind the storefront windows and between the tongue and grooved walls.
Behind those windows and between those walls lies the heart and soul of the store: the Gibbs family who have selflessly devoted their lives in helping to build their community stronger not only through their commitment to keeping products stocked to help sustain people’s needs, but also through the exchange of daily conversations and care they give to their customers where friends become family and where memories are made.
Gibbs Enterprises, Inc. is located at 32399 U.S. 264 in Engelhard. Their telephone number is (252) 925-1870. Their hours are from 4 am. – 8 p.m., unless you need Jesse at an earlier time.
Sandy Carawan is an English Language Arts teacher at Mattamuskeet Early College High School in Swan Quarter and a longtime contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.