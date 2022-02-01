The COVID-19 case count is slowly decreasing, despite hospitalizations still being high and two more COVID-19 related deaths in the region.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is beginning to see a slight drop in active case counts after a month-long surge in cases due to the Omicron variant. Although the number of positive cases still remains higher than normal.
“We are currently experiencing an extremely large volume of positive cases reported from several testing service providers. The number of new cases in our district is likely much higher than official case totals indicate. The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination. Avoid large indoor gatherings, mask appropriately and continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” said Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray.
According to a latest report from Gray before going to press, there have been 911 total COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 14 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes 13 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 28. Of the overall cases, there have been 69 breakthrough cases.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 2,919 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 69 active cases in Washington County, including 43 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 28. There have been 185 breakthrough cases.
There have been 42 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes one new COVID-19 related death being reported over the weekend.
There have been a total of 5,808 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
There are currently 376 active cases in Martin County, including 82 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 28. There have been 294 breakthrough cases.
Martin County has had 83 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes one new COVID-19 related death since Friday, Jan. 28.
“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caretakers of this patients,” said Gray.
Currently, there are 18 individuals hospitalized regionally.
The Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard as of Jan. 28 shows 9 total current active cases, including five students and four staff members. There are currently 13 students and one staff member in quarantine.
As of Jan. 25, there are seven ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The cases are updated every Tuesday.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where 7 staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been one staff member and two residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Three staff members have tested positive.
A new outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Williamston House. Four staff members and 24 residents have tested positive.
There are currently three facility outbreaks in Washington County.
The Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, has reported 10 staff members and 14 resident cases.
Cypress Manor, a Washington County residential care facility, has reported four staff member cases.
The newest Washington County outbreak was reported at Washington County Jail where seven inmates have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 2,047 residents, or 51 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,939 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 815 or 42 percent booster doses administered.
In Washington County, 6,346 residents, or 55 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,715 residents, or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 2,791 or 49 percent booster doses administered.
In Martin County, 11,742 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10,879 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 4,312 or 40 percent booster doses administered.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
From Jan. 9 through Jan. 22, Tyrrell County’s percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive was 33.6 percent or 161 tests out of 479 tests.
Washington County’s percentage of positive tests were 41.1 percent or 482 tests out of 1,174. Martin County’s was 36.3 percent or 898 tests out of 2,472 tests.
According to Gray’s report, the cases in North Carolina are decreasing. Although North Carolina currently has a higher seven day average case rate than the United States overall rate.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
