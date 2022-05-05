Following inquiries from nineteen individuals and interviewing those who met job criteria, the Hyde County Board of Education has selected Dr. Melanie Shaver to become Superintendent of Schools.
The action was taken at the April 26 meeting of the Hyde County Board of Education.
Dr. Shaver has been recognized as a proactive, innovative leader who focuses on teacher and student success. As a visionary leader, she has opened schools, increased enrollment and significantly improved student performance.
Her success in driving improved student outcomes has been realized by partnering with parents, governmental, business and industry entities to maximize limited resources and funding. She also brings a deep understanding of faculty and staff needs with first-hand experience working with children and youth as an Instructional Coach for the McDowell County Schools.
Because of her track record of successes, she has been selected as both Principal and Teacher of the Year in McDowell County. She also was a Distinguished Service Award Recipient for Administration and Supervision, selected for the prestigious Phi Delta Kappa Emerging Leaders Program and the North Carolina Leadership in Personalized and Digital Learning Program. Additionally, among other recognitions is her selection to serve on the Smithsonian Education Center International Faculty for Strategic Planning.
Dr. Shaver received state and national recognition for her work in both writing and implementing an internationally award-winning STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) middle school program. She also developed a program for vocational STEM careers for McDowell High School.
She received her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University, Master’s in Science Education, Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction from East Carolina University, Bachelors’ Degree in Middle Grades Education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Associates Degree in Fish and Wildlife Management from Haywood Community College.
Dr. Shaver, her husband, a wildlife specialist and school age daughter are looking forward to establishing their residence in Hyde County.
Dr. Shaver begins work on July 1. She will be spending time in the district between now and then to familiarize herself with Hyde County Schools and to meet the citizens of Hyde County.