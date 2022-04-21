Tyrrell, Hyde and Washington County voters will be able to cast their ballots beginning during early voting next week.
Tyrrell County
Voters in Tyrrell Count will be able to vote from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday from Thursday, April 28 through Friday, May 13.
There will also be Saturday voting from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Vll voting will be held at the Tyrrell County Board of Elections Office, which is located at 403 Main Street in Columbia.
Hyde County
In Hyde County, voting will be held for two weeks at the Board of Elections site, while two days of Early Voting will occur at the Ocracoke Fire Department.
At the Board of Elections, voting will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, beginning Thursday, April 28 and continuing through Friday, May 13. There will also be one day of Saturday votings, which will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
The Hyde County Board of Elections is located at 1223 Main St. in Swan Quarter.
The two days in Ocracoke will be Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Ocracoke Fire Department, which will be located at 822 Irvin Garrish Highway.
Washington County
Early Voting in Washington County will be held at the Washington County Administration Building, which is located at 116 Adams Street in Plymouth.
Voting will be held each weekday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., beginning on Thursday, April 28 and continuing through Friday, May 13.
The final day for Early Voting will be Saturday, May 14 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.