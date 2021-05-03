'East Carolina Bank Memories' on display SQVFD

When Hyde County’s East Carolina Bank (ECB) ceased to exist in March 2013, many residents mourned the passing of the nonagenarian community bank as they would the demise of an old friend.
The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) recently added a “East Carolina Bank Memories” display in their station house. Two different display cabinets hold a host of ECB memorabilia. The items - which range from large wood signs to key chains, caps, pens and rulers - represent decades of memories.
Originally opened as the Engelhard Banking and Trust Company in 1920, the bank was a mainstay in the county. It was known as the only bank in North Carolina that did not close its doors after President Roosevelt declared March 5, 1933 as a Banking Holiday. It is thought that due to the remote location of the bank the proclamation was not received in timely manner. Subsequently, it did close on the afternoon of March 6, and went on to survive the darkest days of the Great Depression.
Over the years, ECB increased its footprint in Eastern North Carolina to twenty-five locations from Currituck to Ocean Isle Beach and Greenville to Hatteras. The headquarters remained in Engelhard until the merger with VantageSouth bank eight years ago.
Fire Chief Jeffrey Stotesberry, whose own personal collection is included, recants the loss of ECB, “We really miss ECB and the personal banking experiences we had with them over the years. We thought this would be a good way to showcase this part of Hyde County’s history. Folks come in and see something that reminds them of their own experiences with ECB – it gets a dialog going and they have a chance to reminisce.”
The Swan Quarter VFD was established in 1971 by a group of citizens who were concerned with providing an organized fire safety presence for the community. Since that time, their area of operation has expanded, as has the level of services they provide.
Today they operate with twenty-five unpaid volunteers who provide not only fire incident response, but also first responder service for medical emergencies. They also work with the Hyde County Schools to provide fire safety awareness to the youth of the community. They are a recognized nonprofit entity by the Internal Revenue Service and donations to the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by Law.E