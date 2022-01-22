The latest edition of Eastern North Carolina Living is available throughout the 14-county coverage region, and features stories from Tyrrell, Hyde and Chowan counties among others.
Hyde County is represented in the magazine with a story featuring the Etheridge Family and their work from humble beginnings to an established business in Englehard.
“When Daddy bought this business, he was 20 years old,” Tommy Etheridge said. “The Texaco Company wouldn’t take his check for $500 because he owed them $1,000 and had to wait until he was twenty-one to write the two checks for the products he needed.”
Etheridge Oil & Gas Inc has grown and prospered since that time, and has become one of the mainstays of Englehard. It is located on U.S. 264.
In addition, Eastern North Carolina Living takes a look back at Tyrrell County and Columbia’s Scuppernong River Festival. The story features the highlights of the events along with photos that show the good time had by the people visiting beautiful Tyrrell County.
Chowan County is also featured in the magazine with a story about the return of the Sip and Shop in downtown Edenton.
In addition, Grace & Truth — a devotional — is written by Askewville Assembly of God Connections Pastor Amanda Hoggard, who resides in Edenton and who is a contributor to the Chowan Herald.
The story from nearby Martin County features a remembrance of Mike Canada, who was recently honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Canada, known as a dedicated fireman and community member, died after suffering a cardiac arrest just hours after responding to two fire calls.
“He loved helping people,” his widow, Donna, said. “IN fact, the weekend before he died, he was out with a search party in Bear Grass looking for a teen who had disappeared in the woods. He was willing to go and do stuff like that.”
Not too far away in Halifax County, there is a rock museum, which welcomes both students and other visitors to Scotland Neck.
Many sports-minded people are also familiar with longtime Gates County football coach Matt Biggy, who is also featured in Eastern Living. His 15 years of dedicated service has led to many wins on the football field, and the development of good men off of it.
Andre’ Alfred also provides photography for this edition’s “Views” features, which shows old barns and buildings throughout the region.
The All in a Day’s Trip features New Bern, where people can go and enjoy a wonderful experience.
Eastern North Carolina Living is available throughout Tyrrell, Washington and Hyde counties.