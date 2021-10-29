The newest edition of Eastern North Carolina Living is on the newsstands in Tyrrell, Hyde and Washington counties.
The edition, titled “Heroes Among Us,” features unsung heroes who live and work in the 14 counties Eastern Living calls home.
The latest edition features one story each from the “Across the Sound” counties, including a feature on Mike Myers, who has been a bridge keeper on the Alligator River Bridge for more than a dozen years. Myers and his cohorts keep watch through storms, cold and heat as they keep boats safe on the river.
“It really makes your day to hear a captain say ‘hey bridgemaster – you are one of the best.’ I always tell them ‘thanks, I will pass the compliment on to the other bridge tenders.’”
In Hyde County, the magazine has a story about longtime Swan Quarter Fire Chief Jeffrey Stotesberry. He has been involved with the department for fifty years and truly enjoys giving to his community.
“My volunteerism gets more important to me because of what I see and learn,” he said. “Even after fifty years, I haven’t learned it all.”
Eastern North Carolina Living also pays tribute to Mark Cagle, who serves Washington County – and neighboring Martin County – in several ways. Among others, he has helped organize the F3 group in Washington County and has been a longtime coach at Riverside High School.
“All of our coaches at Riverside High School are dedicated and passionate about their sport, but with Coach Cagle it is a little different,” Riverside AD Phil Woolard said. “For him, cross country and track aren’t just sports he coaches, but a sport that he participates in and, frankly, a way of life.”
The magazine also features stories from nearby Martin and Beaufort counties amongst its 14 in the coverage region.
In Beaufort County, readers will learn about longtime Pungo Christian Academy teacher Susan Knox and in Martin County, readers will learn about Pastor Cynthia Pointe.
Readers also get to learn about Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Mercer, who is now a JROTC instructor at N.C. Wesleyan College, a Williamston McDonald’s employee – Flora Speller – who has been working at the establishment for more than four decades and Edgecombe County 4-H “Agvocate” Hallee Whitehurst.
In addition, Grandma’s Kitchen offers recipes for food that can be served to a group of heroes, including a hero sandwich, cole slaw and jam cake.
In this edition’s 6 Questions, Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson tells why he became a law enforcement officer.
Magazines are available throughout all three counties, including at the town of Columbia office, the Tyrrell County Public Library, Port O’ Plymouth Museum in Plymouth, BB&T in Plymouth and Farm Bureau in Swan Quarter.